Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

True Homes Receives 2018 Gold National Housing Quality Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

-- Carolinas-Based Homebuilder Recognized for Excellence in Organizational Performance –

True Homes USA, a privately owned semi-custom homebuilder operating in North and South Carolina, announced it is the recipient of the 2018 Gold National Housing Quality Award (NQHA), presented by Professional Builder magazine. In its 25th year, the NQHA honors organizational excellence in homebuilding, with measures based on the Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005828/en/

The Riley model by True Homes (Photo: Business Wire)

The Riley model by True Homes (Photo: Business Wire)

  • leadership
  • strategic planning
  • process management
  • customer satisfaction
  • human resources
  • construction quality
  • trade relationships, and
  • business results.

“This was the first year we submitted an entry for this award, and we were thrilled to learn that True Homes is one of only three homebuilders to ever win on the first attempt,” said Mark Boyce, co-founder of True Homes. “We see this award as a reflection of the company’s values, which include supporting our customers, employees and trade partners in meaningful, transformative ways. When we started True Homes in 2007, Dan Horner and I decided on four core values to guide our stewardship of the company: people, faith, life and sustainability. The NQHA is an affirmation of our commitment to ‘do right through doing what’s right,’” Boyce added.

According to Professional Builder, an example of the power of the NHQA is that while 50-percent of homebuilders went out of business between 2007 and 2012, over the past 25 years, more than 95-percent of NHQA recipients are still in business. The magazine reported that NHQA winners continued to grow sales, expand into new markets, and achieve 100-percent customer satisfaction during the recession. In 2017, True Homes USA recorded revenue of $345 million, with 1,400 closings. With more than 300 employees, the company builds in residential communities in Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Raleigh, and coastal areas in North Carolina, as well as in Charleston, South Carolina.

About True Homes USA

Named “Best Place to Work” in Charlotte out of 6,000 companies in 2018, True Homes is a Carolinas-based semi-custom homebuilder dedicated to bringing the best new-home designs, style, and value to residential communities throughout North and South Carolina. As a new-home builder, True Homes is committed to providing an unparalleled experience for homebuyers, by treating them like family members and friends and making sure they get the absolute most for their money. For more information, visit www.truehomesusa.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:31pDAIMLER : Changes CEO as It Focuses on an Electric Future -- Update
DJ
07:31pHCL TECHNOLOGIES : signs new infrastructure services contract with Anglo American
PU
07:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
07:31pINTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES : IFR Enters Option Agreement for 100% of Tonalli Energia; Upon Exercise Grupo IDESA to Become Major Investor in IFR
AQ
07:31pTonix Pharmaceuticals to Present at the MicroCap Conference
GL
07:31pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against GDS Holdings Limited and Certain Officers – GDS
GL
07:30pWOLTERS KLUWER : to Host the TeamMate User Forum in Miami, Florida
BU
07:29pQUEBECOR : Support for Quebec film studios - Quebecor calls on political parties to commit to maintaining the film production services tax credit
AQ
07:28pFORD MOTOR : Fremont Motors and local community to raise as much as $6,000 for the Scottsbluff High School DECA Program
AQ
07:27pIFES Announces Anthony Banbury as New President and CEO
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts
4GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day
5U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.