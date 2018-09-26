True Homes Receives 2018 Gold National Housing Quality Award

-- Carolinas-Based Homebuilder Recognized for Excellence in Organizational Performance –

True Homes USA, a privately owned semi-custom homebuilder operating in North and South Carolina, announced it is the recipient of the 2018 Gold National Housing Quality Award (NQHA), presented by Professional Builder magazine. In its 25th year, the NQHA honors organizational excellence in homebuilding, with measures based on the Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence:

leadership

strategic planning

process management

customer satisfaction

human resources

construction quality

trade relationships, and

business results.

“This was the first year we submitted an entry for this award, and we were thrilled to learn that True Homes is one of only three homebuilders to ever win on the first attempt,” said Mark Boyce, co-founder of True Homes. “We see this award as a reflection of the company’s values, which include supporting our customers, employees and trade partners in meaningful, transformative ways. When we started True Homes in 2007, Dan Horner and I decided on four core values to guide our stewardship of the company: people, faith, life and sustainability. The NQHA is an affirmation of our commitment to ‘do right through doing what’s right,’” Boyce added.

According to Professional Builder, an example of the power of the NHQA is that while 50-percent of homebuilders went out of business between 2007 and 2012, over the past 25 years, more than 95-percent of NHQA recipients are still in business. The magazine reported that NHQA winners continued to grow sales, expand into new markets, and achieve 100-percent customer satisfaction during the recession. In 2017, True Homes USA recorded revenue of $345 million, with 1,400 closings. With more than 300 employees, the company builds in residential communities in Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Raleigh, and coastal areas in North Carolina, as well as in Charleston, South Carolina.

About True Homes USA

Named “Best Place to Work” in Charlotte out of 6,000 companies in 2018, True Homes is a Carolinas-based semi-custom homebuilder dedicated to bringing the best new-home designs, style, and value to residential communities throughout North and South Carolina. As a new-home builder, True Homes is committed to providing an unparalleled experience for homebuyers, by treating them like family members and friends and making sure they get the absolute most for their money. For more information, visit www.truehomesusa.com.

