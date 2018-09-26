True Homes Receives 2018 Gold National Housing Quality Award

True
Homes USA, a privately owned semi-custom homebuilder operating in
North and South Carolina, announced it is the recipient of the 2018 Gold
National Housing Quality Award (NQHA), presented by Professional
Builder magazine. In its 25th year, the NQHA honors
organizational excellence in homebuilding, with measures based on the Baldrige
Criteria for Performance Excellence:
leadership
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005828/en/
The Riley model by True Homes
-
leadership
-
strategic planning
-
process management
-
customer satisfaction
-
human resources
-
construction quality
-
trade relationships, and
-
business results.
“This was the first year we submitted an entry for this award, and we
were thrilled to learn that True Homes is one of only three homebuilders
to ever win on the first attempt,” said Mark Boyce, co-founder of True
Homes. “We see this award as a reflection of the company’s values, which
include supporting our customers, employees and trade partners in
meaningful, transformative ways. When we started True Homes in 2007, Dan
Horner and I decided on four core values to guide our stewardship of the
company: people, faith, life and sustainability. The NQHA is an
affirmation of our commitment to ‘do right through doing what’s right,’”
Boyce added.
According to Professional Builder, an example of the power of the
NHQA is that while 50-percent of homebuilders went out of business
between 2007 and 2012, over the past 25 years, more than 95-percent of
NHQA recipients are still in business. The magazine reported that NHQA
winners continued to grow sales, expand into new markets, and achieve
100-percent customer satisfaction during the recession. In 2017, True
Homes USA recorded revenue of $345 million, with 1,400 closings. With
more than 300 employees, the company builds in residential communities
in Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Raleigh, and coastal areas in
North Carolina, as well as in Charleston, South Carolina.
About True Homes USA
Named “Best Place to Work” in Charlotte out of 6,000 companies in 2018,
True Homes is a Carolinas-based semi-custom homebuilder dedicated to
bringing the best new-home designs, style, and value to residential
communities throughout North and South Carolina. As a new-home builder,
True Homes is committed to providing an unparalleled experience for
homebuyers, by treating them like family members and friends and making
sure they get the absolute most for their money. For more information,
visit www.truehomesusa.com.
