True Inspirational Story of “How I Became a Homeless Realtor” Highlighted on the Latest Episode of Realty Talk with Balkis Radio Show

WASHINGTON, Feb. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balkis Walker, residential realtor and radio talk show host, will discuss her triumphant personal story of overcoming homelessness to becoming a successful real estate agent during her show on February 10, 2019. Realty Talk with Balkis airs on WUIM921 ( https://wuim921.webs.com/ ) on the second and fourth Sundays of each month at 5:00pm EST. The program provides practical advice on the real estate industry from buying a home to building credit financing.



Ms. Walker is a realtor with RE/Max Specialists and has more than 15 years of experience serving the greater DC-Maryland-Virginia metropolitan area. Her primary niche market in the real estate industry is foreclosures, bank owned properties, and real estate investment.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Ms. Walker is a veteran who served in the U.S. Airforce as a Reservist, retiring after more than 27 years of service. She acknowledges that her business success was built through overcoming challenging life experiences, including homelessness.

“It has taken me a very long time to open myself up and tell my story,” Walker said. “I've endured an extreme amount of pain silently in more ways than I have ever shared. My homelessness wasn't overcome by a simple enrollment into a program. There were many times when I rented a room from someone, only to be treated like a second-class citizen in the country that I served. I retired from the US Air Force Reserve in 2012 and was evicted from a condo that I was renting the very next day. Seeking assistance from social services in the state of Maryland proved to be a slap in the face because I had no children for them to take care of. I found refuge in a transitional home for homeless female veterans (Final Salute) in Virginia that allowed me to regroup and get myself back on my feet and obtain a full-time job with a major airline. While there I was connected to another organization (USVets), which assisted me with securing housing, but not at a level which was sustainable.”

Walker later describes how faith and determine set a new course for her life. Other issues regularly discussed on “Real Realty Talk with Balkis” include selecting the right home, government incentives, credit strength and history, mortgage and finance options, down payment and closing costs, home inspections, property redevelopment and construction, among other pertinent topics. The show is also presented on Facebook Live.

Ms. Walker hopes others will learn from her experiences that will be shared on the upcoming episode.

“Telling my story at this time is a great part of my healing,” said Ms. Walker. “My childhood, school experiences, family life, military career, real estate career, and civilian experiences (including homelessness) have all brought me to where I am today. My most difficult experience in life has been homelessness because it has happened more times than I could have ever imagined in my life. Not because I was irresponsible, but more than I knew, I was living my life unapologetically, as I always will.”

