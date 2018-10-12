True Link Partners With STABLE, the Nation’s Leading ABLE Act Program, to Offer High-Quality Payment Cards to People With Disabilities

True Link Financial is announcing its new partnership to provide True
Link payment cards to STABLE Account holders. STABLE is the leading
national ABLE Act program, launched in 2016 by the Ohio Treasurer’s
Office, and now the official ABLE program of twelve states. The STABLE
Account program is used by customers in all fifty states.
ABLE accounts established by state governments, such as the STABLE
Account program, are designed to provide individuals with disabilities a
tax-advantaged way to save and invest money and manage everyday expenses
without risking their eligibility for federal benefits such as Medicaid
and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The STABLE Card powered by True
Link provides account holders access to funds from their STABLE
Account.
In the past, individuals with disabilities who were receiving SSI, for
example, were often prohibited from using debit cards or managing cash
income above a certain limit, and have strict spending restrictions that
make using credit cards risky. As a result, these individuals often have
to rely on cumbersome alternatives, like hiring a caregiver to handle
money.
“People think of convenient access to money as a nice-to-have, but when
you’re evacuating from a hurricane and need to put gas in your car, it
can be the difference between life and death. Whether it’s buying a bus
pass to get to work or paying for the meal at the end of a date, people
with disabilities have the same right as anyone does to spend their
money safely and conveniently,” said Kai Stinchcombe, co-founder and CEO
of True Link.
The STABLE Card powered by True Link functions similarly to a debit
card. However, only funds that have been moved from the STABLE Account
on to the card can be spent, rather than the entire STABLE Account
balance. It also provides electronic recordkeeping of all transactions,
and can allow an Authorized Legal Representative (ALR) designated by the
individual to see where and when purchases were made, as well as receive
alerts on certain transactions.
True Link offers these cards through STABLE Account’s in-state plan
partnerships with Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, New Hampshire,
New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Vermont, West Virginia, and
Wyoming ABLE programs. In addition, residents of any state may sign up
for the card through the Ohio STABLE Account program.
Since its inception, True Link has been at the forefront of providing
essential financial services to people with disabilities throughout the
country. The company delivers uniquely tailored, secure,
customer-centric financial services, including payment
cards and investment
management, that are backed by professional, compassionate, and
effective customer support, allowing True Link to be a genuine STABLE
Account partner, rather than just a service provider. The Social
Security Administration even provides guidelines in the Program
Operations Manual System (POMS) for using True Link’s cards to make
disbursements from special needs trusts (SNTs) for beneficiaries who
receive SSI.
To learn more about True Link’s STABLE Card, call 1-800-228-1102 or
visit http://www.stableaccount.com.
For more information about True Link Financial, visit our website at http://www.truelinkfinancial.com.
About True Link Financial
True Link Financial is a financial services firm offering a range of
money management tools, investment services, and software for trust and
benefits eligibility management. The True Link Card can help reduce the
administrative burden associated with disbursements from trusts, while
simultaneously allowing beneficiaries to make purchases with greater
independence.
About STABLE Account
STABLE Account is the first and largest ABLE Savings Plan in the nation,
launched by the Ohio Treasurer’s Office in 2016, and is available to
individuals with disabilities throughout all 50 states. A result of the
ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) Act, passed by Congress in
2014, these accounts allow individuals with disabilities to save and
invest for their futures and manage day-to-day expenses without
jeopardizing eligibility for certain public benefits programs, like
Medicaid or SSI. The legislation amends the existing IRS section 529
code, which provides tax benefits for qualified college savings accounts.
