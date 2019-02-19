True Residential : Unveils a Vibrant Emerald Hue to the Build Your True Program of Custom Finishes and Hardware at KBIS 2019

True Residential, a luxury home refrigeration brand with commercial DNA, unveils a vibrant new Emerald hue to its Build Your True program at KBIS 2019. The addition of the rich verdant color—which is said to promote wellbeing, balance, and harmony—showcases the brand’s commitment to offering homeowners and designers unparalleled style and design flexibility along with exceptional performance.

True Residential kitchen featuring refrigeration units in the new Emerald hue with brass hardware. (Photo: Business Wire)

True Residential Director of Sales and Marketing, Steve Proctor, says, “We don’t necessarily try to be on-trend when choosing new hues and finishes to add to our collection, but we do aim to design products with staying power—which the Emerald hue has in droves. With the help of our research and development team, along with feedback from our core clientele, we are consistently tapping into the pulse of the design world. While 2018 saw the introduction of the Cobalt and Matte White finishes as well as the Gold and Pewter hardware options to the Build Your True program, this year will further showcase our commitment to expanding our collection of custom finishes and hardware as well as our repertoire of offerings as a whole.”

The new shade is one among a wide array of available custom finishes in the Build Your True collection—which also includes Stainless Steel, Gloss Black, Matte Black, and Antique White. Together with hardware options that include Stainless Steel, Copper, Brass, and Chrome—designers and homeowners can now choose from 42 unique combinations available in both full-size and undercounter units. Likewise, the brand is also debuting a new Ultra Matte Black Finish, and a 36” full-size refrigerator and freezer at the show, further proving their dedication to enhancing the True experience.

About True Residential: A division of the third generation, family owned-and-operated True ® Manufacturing Company in St. Louis, True Residential was established to deliver the finest in high-end home refrigeration backed by a long legacy of commercial performance. Handcrafted in the USA with the same meticulous attention to quality and detail industry professionals demand, the residential series includes full-size refrigerators and refrigerator columns; and undercounter wine cabinets, refrigerators, beverage centers, refrigerator drawers, beer dispensers, and ice machines. More information: 888-616-8783 or true-residential.com.

