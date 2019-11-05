TrueBlue : to Present at J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Patrick Beharelle and Chief Financial Officer Derrek Gafford will present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2018, TrueBlue connected approximately 730,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers industrial staffing services, PeopleManagement offers contingent and productivity-based on-site industrial staffing and driver staffing services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006075/en/