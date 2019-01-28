Log in
TrueCommerce Achieves Acumatica Certification Further Expanding Its Unified Commerce Solutions for SMBs

01/28/2019 | 12:06pm EST

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, today announced that its software has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA).

Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality.

“Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies,” said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. “Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We’re proud to recognize TrueCommerce Transaction Manager as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers’ growing business demands.”

To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, TrueCommerce has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.

“We’re honored to receive this kind of recognition from the Acumatica developers,” said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. “This is a testament to the strength of our unified commerce solutions and their seamless integration with the Acumatica platform. The certification allows our joint omnichannel customers to deploy them with additional confidence.”

TrueCommerce’s Acumatica integration is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

For more information, visit: TrueCommerce Acumatica Integration

About TrueCommerce
TrueCommerce revolutionizes trading partner connectivity, visibility, and collaboration by linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network.
With our flexible, integrated and fully managed service solutions, customers of any size can easily connect and collaborate with any trading partner while enjoying the peace of mind of a proven service platform that reliably handles hundreds of millions of transactions annually without the need for any customer interaction.

From the factory to the warehouse, from distributor to retail storefront, achieve new levels of business connectivity and performance with the world’s most complete commerce network.
TrueCommerce: Connect. Integrate. Accelerate.

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com.

About Acumatica
Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses.  Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

Media Contact
Yegor Kuznetsov, TrueCommerce
703-209-0167
yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
