TrueCommerce Announces Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Integration

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, today announced its integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, an all-in-one business management solution for small to midsize companies. The new TrueCommerce integration makes it simple and affordable for organizations on the Business Central platform to connect and integrate their sales channels and streamline fulfillment.

“The Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central platform offers an end-to-end view of sales, purchasing, inventory and customer interactions within one platform,” said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. “TrueCommerce extends that view outside the four walls of an enterprise by integrating sales, purchasing, inventory, and fulfillment interactions with supply chain participants connected through the TrueCommerce Network. TrueCommerce uniquely offers Business Central users one solution that delivers immediate EDI compliance with retailers and dropship vendor programs as well as integration with other digital channels such as marketplaces and ecommerce storefronts.”

TrueCommerce for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central features and benefits include:

Robust, cloud-to-cloud integration between Dynamics 365 Business Central and TrueCommerce’s global network with no software footprint to install or maintain

Automated order to cash and fulfillment transaction processing within Business Central including orders, order acknowledgements, invoices and credit memos

Solution automatically creates new customers within Business Central upon generation of the sales order for drop-ship, marketplace and ecommerce orders

Validates fields prior to sending transactions and alerts users to any required fields with missing data—no more rejections of inaccurate invoices to slow down payment

Automatically verifies unit pricing, purchase order numbers and items before generating transactions in Business Central

Automated transaction processing eliminates costly chargebacks and helps improve vendor scorecard performance

Reduced shipping time, fewer errors, simplified compliance requirements such as ASN’s and GS1 labels and streamlined drop-shipping with TrueCommerce Pack & Ship™

TrueCommerce Packing List™ library makes it easy to meet trading partner requirements for dropship vendor programs and automatically updates retailer specific reports when partners request formatting changes

TrueCommerce’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central integration is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

For more information, visit: TrueCommerce Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central EDI Integration

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce revolutionizes trading partner connectivity, visibility, and collaboration by linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network. With our flexible, integrated and fully managed service solutions, customers of any size can easily connect and collaborate with any trading partner while enjoying the peace of mind of a proven service platform that reliably handles hundreds of millions of transactions annually without the need for any customer interaction.

From the factory to the warehouse, from distributor to retail storefront, achieve new levels of business connectivity and performance with the world’s most complete commerce network.

TrueCommerce: Connect. Integrate. Accelerate.

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com .

Media Contact

Yegor Kuznetsov, TrueCommerce

703-209-0167

yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce.com