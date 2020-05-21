TrueCommerce Announces Pack & Ship 4.1 Version

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced TrueCommerce Pack & Ship 4.1 – an upgraded web-based solution that offers multi-channel merchants the ‘ship any way you want’ capability to meet the challenges of the fluid economic environment. An extension of the TrueCommerce Foundry platform, it allows suppliers and retailers to cartonize and pack more accurately, find the lowest shipping rates and analyze fulfillment processes in real time.



“A volatile business environment calls for new approaches to shipping processes,” said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. “We are noticing significant traffic hikes on our commerce networks with rapidly changing delivery patterns, and that has called for a serious Pack & Ship platform upgrade. Customers are reinventing their business strategies on the fly, and we have developed a new versatile version to adapt to those emerging business needs.”

TrueCommerce Pack & Ship 4.1 new features include:

Batch and simplified shipping to rapidly process large order volumes

Advanced shipment planning to easily organize, search, tag, prepare and print orders

Activity status tracking to analyze fulfillment process and pinpoint improvement areas

Cartonization options that slash freight spend by optimizing package and pallet utilization

End-of-Day Reporting, order reports and manifest reports for enhanced business operations visibility

Pack & Ship 4.1 automates fulfillment processes by integrating shipping, order processing, EDI and popular business systems. The solution improves productivity through accelerated outbound fulfillment, simplified compliance with retailers’ requirements, and customer service task automation.

Pack & Ship 4.1 is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

