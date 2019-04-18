Log in
TrueCommerce Datalliance Releases First Platform Update of 2019

04/18/2019 | 10:01am EDT

CINCINNATI, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, has announced today that TrueCommerce Datalliance, its division focusing on vendor managed inventory (VMI) and collaborative replenishment (CR) software, has released its first of three software updates for 2019. In addition to general reliability and stability fixes, the update provides customers with more control over updating specific fields and who has access to that information, as well as adding store-driven demand.        

Doug Bethea, Vice President of Consumer Goods Solutions said, “Every update is multifaceted. We implement necessary security changes and adjust code to optimize performance for our customers. We also bring our own ideas as value-adds. Additionally, we are always working with customers to implement advanced features as it is all part of our strategy to keep our partners more connected, more supported and more prepared for what’s next. One such feature that does this is the inclusion of store-driven demand.”

TrueCommerce Datalliance believes store-driven demand to be a critical feature as it enables users to better plan inventory needs faster. Bethea explained, “Imagine you manufacture widgets and you sell to hundreds of retailers and distributors. Our platform aggregates all the open orders, the predicted future demand, current stock, the desired in-stock levels across all retail and distribution channels, and factors in things like manufacturer build-time to create a holistic view of the supply chain.”

Store-driven demand within TrueCommerce Datalliance’s platform works for industrial or consumer goods manufacturers. It is utilized by several major customers such as Rockwell, a global manufacturer of industrial automation and information products. Simon Yang, Distributors Inventory Planning Manager for AP and EMEA said, “Rockwell is committed to create competitive advantages for our customers through a fully connected supply chain. This new feature accelerates the information flow from customers, so that we can understand customer needs better and respond quicker. It reduces rush orders, keeps customers happy, and allows everyone to worry about other things. This is an amazing feature to be included in the update.”

Datalliance is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

For more information on supply chain solutions from TrueCommerce Datalliance, visit their website. Current customers can find the full details of the release in TrueCommerce Datalliance’s customer portal.   

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com.

Media Contact
Yegor Kuznetsov, TrueCommerce
703-209-0167
yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce.com

TC-Logo-No-Icon-0917.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
