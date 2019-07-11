TrueCommerce ecUtopia Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019

PITTSBURGH, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, has named TrueCommerce ecUtopia, its new division, to the SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019. SDCE is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation,



The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“Every year our list of submissions for the SDCE 100 continues to grow as more companies rely on the expertise of supply management for innovative decision-making. Our winners raise the bar for what is achievable in the supply chain,” says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “With a variety of company sizes and industry sectors represented, our Top 100 are leading examples for how to approach and solve supply chain challenges. Congratulations to our 2019 winners and the projects that delivered greater operational efficiencies and bottom-line results across the supply chain.”

“We are honored to be recognized by SDCE - the supply chain market authority,” said Haitham Ghadiry, TrueCommerce senior vice president of sales and marketing. “This prestigious award validates our strategy to enable our customers to do business in every direction with an array of unified commerce solutions, all on one platform.”

“Truecommerce ecUtopia is honored to be named as a Top 100 project,” said Phil Kenney, ecUtopia CEO & President. “ecUtopia has focused on enabling small and medium businesses with great solutions, allowing them to thrive in the competitive retail and distribution landscape with top notch supply chain efficiency at a fraction of the cost. Going Beyond EDI and doing business in every direction gives our customers the competitive advantage they desire, helping them to achieve their goals.”

TrueCommerce ecUtopia, just recognized by SDCE, is a powerful platform that enables collaborative trade and supply chain management capabilities between retailers and suppliers of all sizes. It is the latest addition to TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and applications that connect customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their unified commerce initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

TrueCommerce Foundry leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

