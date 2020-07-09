Trueblue : Announces Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Enhance Customer Engagement in the Life Sciences Market

Trueblue with Microsoft for the launch of a CRM solution based on Artificial Intelligence and aimed to change the way of work for Life Science market.

Trueblue is making the digital working model of pharmaceutical and life sciences companies more accessible. Trueblue announces the integration of its Artificial Intelligence Relationship Management (AiRM) with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform to enhance the customer experience for the pharmaceutical and life sciences market.

AiRM is the evolution of Customer Relationship Management (CRM), where AI is the foundation that powers operational and analytical solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365. Its native ability to integrate data from multiple sources provides a 360 degree customer view that allows the implementation of a truly omni-channel strategy. Coupled with M.A.R.C. (My Artificial Intelligence Companion), Trueblue’s intelligent and virtual assistant, the result is a dramatically simplified access to information by means of a fully conversational interaction through smartphones and portable devices.

"I'm excited about this relationship. Microsoft is the ideal partner for us", states Marco Bonesini, CEO & President of Trueblue. "Thanks to its innovative technological solutions, global infrastructure and market leadership with worldwide service coverage, Microsoft enables us to realize our vision of a unique system in which AI is natively integrated with operational and analytical areas, empowering and facilitating the customer engagement with information at your fingertips".

The goal of this integration is to give customers the most advanced technology on the market, giving them the opportunity – through AiRM – to manage and interact in the simplest and most innovative ways, thus revolutionizing multichannel customer engagement using Microsoft platforms and Trueblue’s expertise in the pharma market.

“Never before have life sciences and pharmaceuticals been more important for the world, so we welcome Trueblue to Microsoft’s Business Applications ecosystem as part of the ISV Connect program,” said Steven Guggenheimer, Corporate Vice President. “Trueblue has integrated its solutions for the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry with Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform. This integration will create more choice in the market and increase customer value in this industry.”

Trueblue provides industry leading cloud-based, ready-to-use BI and AI solutions for the Life Science market.

For more than 20 years Trueblue has been supporting the main multinational Pharma Companies by creating and bringing innovative technology solutions that drive continuous business improvement.

Our unique and holistic understanding of the global data footprint, together with our deep industry knowledge and genuine Customer Experience focus, gives us the ability to co-create disruptive and effective solutions that are quickly adopted by the final users and have been, year after year, recognized by industry leading advisory firms (e.g. Gartner).

