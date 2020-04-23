Truework : Tackles COVID-19 Back-to-Work Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truework , the verified identity platform that gives consumers control over their personal and professional information, is building the first verification tool for employers to determine which employees can safely return to work, and when, by verifying employees' COVID-19 health status.

"In order to get America back to work, employers across the country are going to need to verify the COVID-19 health status of each employee, and that status will need to be reported to employers in a secure way," explained CEO Ryan Sandler. "This is an incredibly complex challenge in that employers need to securely connect a number of different data sources — such as laboratory test results and contact tracing apps — to the various human resources information systems (HRIS) that different employers use, all while getting the explicit consent from the employee for this sensitive data. This is a problem that Truework's platform was designed to solve."

Truework's identity verification platform secures sensitive identity information by providing details only when consumers give their explicit consent. To date, the company's platform automates employment verification, the time-consuming process in which HR departments respond to data requests from lenders, landlords and background check companies. With Truework, employees whose details are being vetted receive a text or email to approve the request for their data before it is released. Truework's platform maintains the highest security certifications, including ISO 27001 and SOC 2, and locks sensitive consumer information behind consent.

"In order for HR teams to maintain an active and healthy workforce, we need to adopt solutions to track the status of our employees," said Madison Guidry, Human Resources Generalist, Bite Squad. "Our goal is to get all of our employees back to work in a safe, controlled manner. We want to ensure that our employees are safe as well as our customers who we serve. A flexible solution that plugs into our existing tools, and handles this sensitive data with consent, would be a game changer for us."

"The need for employers to have up-to-date information on employees' and applicants' health has to be balanced with privacy and consumers' right to control their data," Sandler said. "We've always planned to expand into a single verifiable identity for broader use across the web. With our existing product, data consent model, and security infrastructure, we are perfectly suited for this use case, enabling us to bring a product to market very quickly. We're excited to do what we can to help Americans get back to work."

Truework's network of over 10,000 verifiers completes thousands of employment and income verifications every day, with industry-leading turnaround times.

Truework's employer network spans all industries, from healthcare to technology, and includes The College Board, DoorDash, Oscar Health, The Motley Fool, Philz Coffee, Tuft & Needle, and Wayfair.

About Truework

Truework is a platform for employment and income verification that puts consumers in control of their personal data. Truework digitizes the verification process for HR departments, banks, and others, to make it faster and more secure for employees to get verified when applying to transactions like loans, jobs, and apartment rentals. Founded by Ryan Sandler, Ethan Winchell and Victor Kabdebon in 2017, the company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, and others, and has raised $15 million to date. To learn more, visit www.truework.com .

