Trulieve Debuts Additional Flavors for TruPowder Product Line

Florida's largest cannabis company broadens TruPowder product line with the addition of two new flavors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), Florida's leading medical cannabis company, announced today the launch of two new flavors to the TruPowder line: Vanilla Cream and Lemon. The TruPowder flavors will be available in all dispensaries across Florida starting today.

TruPowder is a Nano-encapsulated Cannabinoid powder. Using cutting edge and state of the art technology TruPowder uses sound waves (sonication) to achieve incredibly small nano-sized Cannabinoids which are then encapsulated.

"Trulieve is excited to be launching our newest flavors of Vanilla Cream and Lemon to our TruPowder line. We are focused on delivering an exceptional and differentiated customer experience, and that includes offering the broadest selection of high-quality cannabis products," said Trulieve CMO Valda Coryat. "Trulieve continues to be the leading source for both quality and accessibility, and were first to offer ingestible products in the state of Florida. With our newest TruPowder flavors, that will further extend our variety of cannabis offerings for Florida patients."

Patients looking to receive the powerful effects of oral medical cannabis with the onset time closer to inhalation medical cannabis may greatly enjoy TruPowder. The medical cannabis is controllable, discreet, and solvent-less, making it a powerful, fast-acting daytime relief to patients seeking to avoid smoking or vaporizing cannabis that lasts.

Research has shown that nano-sized medicines have increased bioavailability and quicker onset time than other more traditional oral medicines. Patients are strongly encouraged to start low and go slow - with the increased onset time and bioavailability, this is a powerful medicine.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and to our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 56 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.