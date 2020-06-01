Trulieve Launches Limited Edition Cartridge, Partners with Florida-Based LGBTQ+ Organizations for Pride Month

The Rainbow Sherbet TruPod will be available throughout the month, with a portion of proceeds going towards eight local non-profits

TALLAHASSEE, FL, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, today announced partnerships with several Florida-based non-profits in support of Pride Month. Throughout the month of June, a portion of proceeds from the limited edition TruPod in the strain Rainbow Sherbet will be donated across the eight organizations.

"Trulieve was built on the idea of investing in communities and in the people we employ and support, and we're incredibly proud of how we've achieved these goals. We've worked hard to ensure that our internal team and the entire Truliever community feels safe, welcomed, and comfortable when they're in our facilities, our dispensaries, and at our events," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

"As we begin our celebration of Pride Month, we are glad to be working with groups that make Florida a safer, more inclusive place for LGBTQ+ people," Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said. "This month's activities extend our long-term relationships with these non-profit organizations and build on our on-going efforts to foster diversity and inclusion throughout the company. We believe in the work they are doing and are honored to support them during Pride Month especially, but also year-round."

"During this time of celebration, we also acknowledge the news of injustices across the country and want to reaffirm our commitment to making Trulieve a company that stands for the rights and dignity of all people," added Rivers. Trulieve's full statement on social justice and recent events can be found here.

The eight non-profits that are part of the Pride Month partnership are focused on LGBTQ+ and Diversity and Inclusion efforts across the state, with a strong focus on improving the health and wellness of their local communities. Reaching from Bay County to Miami-Dade, they are (in alphabetical order):

Equality Florida, the largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for the LGBTQ+ community through lobbying, grassroots organizing, education, and coalition building, so that no one suffers harassment or discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber of Commerce, an organization representing over 250 businesses throughout seven Florida counties, dedicated to advancing common business interests, economic growth, and equality in the workplace for LGBT businesses by providing education, networking, and community engagement.

LGBTQ Center of Bay County, an organization dedicated to enhancing and sustaining the health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ population of Bay County through programs and services that foster and empower the community, as well as embracing, promoting, and supporting LGBTQ cultural diversity.

Metro Inclusive Health, a non-profit "committed to providing quality health and wellness services that are inclusive, relevant, supportive," and representative of the experiences within the community. Metro Inclusive Health has several active community centers throughout the Tampa Bay area which provide comprehensive services and care for the entire community.

One Orlando Alliance, a coalition of more than 40 LGBTQ+ organizations across Central Florida, serving as a model of non-profits, businesses, philanthropies, and institutions "working together to create a safe, welcoming and inclusive community."

Pridelines, a South Florida non-profit hoping to support, educate, and empower the local LGBTQ+ youth and community in safe and diverse spaces to foster social change, and promote dialogue and wellness.

QLatinx, a "grassroots racial, social, and gender justice organization dedicated to the advancement and empowerment of Central Florida's LGBTQ+ Latinx community."

26Health, a "health organization that transforms lives by advancing health, wellness, and equality" within the LGBTQ+ community. The organization provides accessible community-based care to meet an individual's health needs, regardless of insurance.

During the month of June, Trulieve will sell a special, limited edition Rainbow Sherbet TruPod and accompanying rainbow patterned "TruSTIK" vaporizer. A portion of the proceeds from the cartridge and battery will go towards the community partners listed above.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.

As the state begins the process of reopening, Trulieve will continue to make our entire catalog of products available for ordering online, with in-store pickup, curbside pickup, or home delivery options available. Additionally, to assist with CDC guidelines for social distancing and company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including limiting visitors to the dispensary to patients only and modifying store layouts to assist with social distancing. A full list of initiatives enacted by Trulieve in response to COVID-19 are available online at Trulieve.com.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 48 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry has surpassed 340,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are nearly 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-launches-limited-edition-cartridge-partners-with-florida-based-lgbtq-organizations-for-pride-month-301068790.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.