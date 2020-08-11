Trulieve Launches National Expungement Week Initiative

Leading national cannabis company to host free clinics to help remove, seal, or reclassify eligible convictions from criminal records

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, and the largest cannabis company in Florida, announced today that it will be hosting expungement clinics as part of National Expungement Week, September 19th – 26th, 2020.

Over the course of the week, Trulieve will host four expungement clinics in Florida:

September 19th – Pinellas / Hillsborough / virtual ( Tampa , Clearwater , St. Pete)

– / / virtual ( , , St. Pete) September 21st – Broward / Miami Dade / virtual county area (West Palm, Miami )

– / / virtual county area (West Palm, ) September 23rd – Pinellas / Hillsborough County area ( Tampa , Clearwater , St. Pete)

– / area ( , , St. Pete) September 25th – Orange County area ( Orlando and surrounding cities)

Trulieve has committed to sponsor the expungement or sealing of records for 125 individuals in the markets listed above, and an additional 25 in Massachusetts during a clinic scheduled for September 25th. Michael Minardi, Senior Partner at Minardi Law, will be the attorney on site at the Florida clinics. To learn more about cannabis laws, expungement and who qualifies watch our latest TruTalk with Mr. Minardi of Minardi Law here.

Applications to be sponsored are now open. To apply to be sponsored at Trulieve's National Expungement Week clinics, please fill out the full application found here before Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Individuals with criminal records often experience collateral consequences that impact their lives for years after sentences have been served. Such collateral consequences include reduced access to housing, employment, education, and public assistance, as well as the inability to vote. For many, a conviction for even a low-level, non-violent drug offense can be detrimental to livelihood and opportunity. Even as the United States moves away from criminalization of cannabis, millions are still serving time and facing lifelong adversity while the legal cannabis industry grows. As a leader in the industry, Trulieve is determined to provide resources that empower and promote opportunity for those impacted by a system of enforcement that has disproportionately affected low-income and communities of color.

"Our mission as a company is to improve people's lives. But we won't limit that mission to the products we sell," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "While there are direct ties between cannabis and criminal justice, National Expungement Week is not a cannabis-specific initiative. We urge other sectors to engage in similar conversations and actions to create a more fair and equitable society for those who have been disenfranchised."

Additionally, Trulieve will have a voter registration booth at all clinics to give attendees the opportunity to register in time to participate in this November's election.

To check the status of a pertaining state's record to find out what may be eligible for relief, search the Collateral Consequences Resource Center.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

