Truly Takes Flight: Truly Hard Seltzer And JetBlue Make History As The First To Launch Hard Seltzer In The Skies

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Hard Seltzer, a hard seltzer category leader, today announced a partnership with JetBlue to be the first hard seltzer available to drinkers and travelers at 35,000 feet.

Coming to tray tables this month, JetBlue will add cans of Truly Wild Berry to its menu. Truly Wild Berry flavor boasts notes of juicy strawberries, fresh raspberries, and tart blackberries – because the more, the berrier. It is one of thirteen flavors that recently were reformulated to be more crisp, clean, refreshing and more drinkable, with no lingering bitterness in the aftertaste. After nearly 1,500 hours of testing more than 130 recipes and approximately 2,000 blind consumer tests, Truly Hard Seltzer has proven its dedication to being the best-tasting hard seltzer on the ground and now, in the air.

"We couldn't be more excited to be the first hard seltzer available at 35,000 feet and bring refreshment to the skies," said Lesya Lysyj, CMO of The Boston Beer Company. "Just like JetBlue, Truly is always looking for ways to innovate, push the status quo and deliver more of what drinkers and customers want, and we can't think of a better partner for Truly's first flight."

Truly Hard Seltzer joins JetBlue's diverse roster of inflight food and beverage offerings available for purchase inflight, alongside the airline's always complimentary, unlimited brand name snacks. The addition of Truly is the latest from the airline that's dedicated to inspiring humanity by offering industry-leading comfort from takeoff to touch down with a wide range of inflight food and beverage options and larger inflight experiences, including Flytoberfest , the first-ever inflight beer flight, and Shakes on a Plane, an inflight mixology class.

"We are constantly listening to our customers and diversifying our inflight offerings to make sure we're making the products they love on the ground available to them in the skies," notes Mariya Stoyanova, director of product development at JetBlue. "Bringing Truly Hard Seltzer on board is another fun way to deliver on our promise of providing a preferred customer experience with our partners at The Boston Beer Company."

Truly Hard Seltzer has kept its primary focus on innovation within the hard seltzer category and being the first hard seltzer available on an airline is just one example of how the brand is committed to its unprecedented growth. In 2019 alone, sales are up more than 180% with no slowdown in sight.

The hard seltzer purveyor also recently announced a partnership with the National Hockey League, making it the first-ever Official Hard Seltzer Sponsor of the NHL. This gives "Truly on ice" an entirely new meaning and gives hockey fans the opportunity to enjoy Truly as they watch their favorite teams at select rinks.

Drinkers also will continue to see Truly on television through its "Drink What You Truly Want" national advertising campaign with award-winning actor Keegan-Michael Key. The team has produced a second round of engaging spots that will air before the end of the month.

The newly refreshed flavors are now rolling out nationwide and include a call out of "NOW CRISPER FRESH TASTE" on the package. Truly has the largest variety of any hard seltzer brand with 13 styles and is introducing new Watermelon and Kiwi into its wildly popular Tropical Variety Pack. Truly is available in 6-pack 12 oz slim cans, 12-pack 12 oz slim cans and 24 oz single serve cans. To find a Truly, visit: https://trulyhardseltzer.com/

About Truly Hard Seltzer

First released in 2016, Truly Hard Seltzer is a clean, crisp and refreshing hard seltzer with a hint of fruit and just 100 calories, 1g sugar and 5% ALC/VOL. Truly Hard Seltzer is crafted with simple, naturally gluten-free ingredients and contains alcohol made from cane sugar. It is available in 13 delicious styles. To learn more about Truly Hard Seltzer, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline® and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers per year to 100-plus cities in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America, with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit jetblue.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truly-takes-flight-truly-hard-seltzer-and-jetblue-make-history-as-the-first-to-launch-hard-seltzer-in-the-skies-300954140.html

SOURCE Truly Hard Seltzer