Trump, Abe agree U.S.-Japan alliance stronger than ever - Japan official

There was no discussion between Trump and Abe on a possible review of the alliance, however, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the western city of Osaka.

Trump this week criticised the U.S.-Japan security alliance, saying if Japan was attacked, the United States would fight World War Three, but if the United States was, "Japan doesn't have to help us at all."

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)