Trump, Abe agree U.S.-Japan alliance stronger than ever - Japan official

06/27/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

OSAKA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on Friday that the security alliance between the world's largest and third-largest economies is stronger than ever, a senior Japanese government spokesman said.

There was no discussion between Trump and Abe on a possible review of the alliance, however, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the western city of Osaka.

Trump this week criticised the U.S.-Japan security alliance, saying if Japan was attacked, the United States would fight World War Three, but if the United States was, "Japan doesn't have to help us at all."

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

