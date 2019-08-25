Trump, Abe agree on principles of trade deal at G7

Trump's Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the deal would open up markets to over $7 billion worth of goods and covered agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade.

The U.S. president said Abe agreed that Japan would buy excess U.S. corn. Abe said of the "potential" purchase of U.S. corn that such purchases would be carried out by the private sector.

(This story corrects second paragraph to say industrial tariffs, not profits)

