Trump Accuses China of Trying to Interfere in U.S. Elections

UNITED NATIONS -- President Trump accused China of "attempting to interfere" in the 2018 midterm elections in a speech to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, saying that Beijing doesn't want his party to win because of their growing trade dispute.

"Regrettably, we've found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election coming up in November against my administration," Mr. Trump said in his remarks opening this year's U.N. Security Council session. "They do not want me -- or us -- to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade."

Mr. Trump gave no details on how on China was seeking to interfere with the voting or provide any evidence to support his claim. The White House, Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

But last week the U.S. leader tweeted that "China has openly stated that they are actively trying to affect and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who attended the Security Council meeting, denied any intervention by China in elections in the U.S. or elsewhere.

"China has all along followed the policy of noninterference in other countries affairs," Mr. Wang said. "We did not and will not interfere in any other countries affairs. We refuse to accept any unwarranted accusations against China."

China abruptly canceled trade talks planned for this week, as the Trump administration imposed new 10% tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese exports starting this past Monday. Mr. Trump has vowed additional tariffs if China targets U.S. farmers.

China has retaliated with tariffs on billions of dollars of U.S. goods, aimed at farm products, cars and crude oil. Those tariffs will have the greatest impact on the U.S. countries that voted Mr. Trump into office, particularly in the industrial Midwest.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in August it would pay farmers nearly $5 billion to offset losses from global trade disputes with trade partners, including China.

In his second address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Trump said he has great respect for China's President Xi Jinping, but he warned "our trade imbalance is unacceptable."

"China's market distortions and the way they deal cannot be tolerated," he said.

Beyond the current trade dispute, U.S. intelligence officials have repeatedly raised the possibility that others besides Russia could attempt to interfere in American elections, though none have said publicly that any would attempt to do so as brazenly as Russia did during the 2016 presidential election.

There is "of course" concern about the possibility that Beijing or others would try to influence U.S. elections, one U.S. official said, who declined to discuss specific intelligence reports.

Speaking Monday at an intelligence conference in South Carolina, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats spoke at length of the national security challenges posed by China.

"China often executes its strategy in a more deliberate and subtle manner" than Russia, Mr. Coats said.

Chinese hackers breached the campaigns of both Barack Obama and John McCain during the 2008 election, according to U.S. officials. But Beijing and others haven't previously engaged in a sophisticated operation to the scale of Russia's 2016 meddling attempting to achieve a specific outcome of an election before, officials have said.

Most of the focus around securing the midterms elections has so far been on deterring Russia from launching another sophisticated influence operation, but other adversaries have come under scrutiny for their online influence operations in recent months as well.

Technology companies including Facebook and YouTube disclosed Iran-linked misinformation campaigns on their platforms last month, however, though cybersecurity experts said Tehran's tactics weren't as extreme as Moscow's efforts to disrupt U.S. elections.

