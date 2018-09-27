Trump Accuses China of Trying to Interfere in U.S. Elections--Update

By Dustin Volz in Washington and Vivian Salama at the United Nations

President Trump accused Beijing of trying to damage him politically and said he would call President Xi Jinping Thursday to discuss the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute, amid signs of a broader chilling in the relationship between the two global powerhouses.

At the United Nations Wednesday, Mr. Trump said China was trying to interfere in the midterm U.S. elections in November in retaliation for his stance on trade, where the U.S. has imposed tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods and China has responded with tariffs on $110 billion of U.S. imports. Trade tensions have recently been joined by disputes over territorial claims in the South China Sea, military cooperation and espionage, threatening to turn what had been a rivalry into open confrontation between Washington and Beijing.

For months, while Mr. Trump was seeking Mr. Xi's help on pressuring North Korea and the two sides sparred on trade, Mr. Trump repeatedly stressed his good relations with, and respect for, his counterpart. On Wednesday, he suggested at a press conference in New York that the two men may no longer be friends.

The president's criticism of Chinese election interference is a new area of conflict. He said China was trying to hurt him and the Republican Party in part by using newspaper ads to target voters in areas most affected by retaliatory Chinese tariffs.

"Regrettably, we've found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election coming up in November against my administration," Mr. Trump said in his opening remarks earlier Wednesday while chairing the United Nations Security Council as other countries sought to focus on issues related to nuclear nonproliferation. "They do not want me -- or us -- to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade," Mr. Trump said.

A senior administration official said during a press call that China's behavior had "reached an unacceptable level" that went "well beyond how most other countries interact with each other."

The official added China's practices included "cyber" activities but the official didn't elaborate. Neither Mr. Trump nor the official provided any evidence that China was seeking to influence U.S. politics to the level of Russia's covert campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who attended the Security Council meeting, denied any intervention by China in elections in the U.S. or elsewhere.

"China has all along followed the policy of noninterference in other countries' affairs," Mr. Wang said. "We did not and will not interfere in any other countries' affairs. We refuse to accept any unwarranted accusations against China."

The Chinese government this week denied a U.S. Navy ship permission for a port visit to Hong Kong next month, retaliating for sanctions slapped on a Chinese military agency that had purchased Russian combat aircraft and a surface-to-air missile system. China also formally complained to the U.S. ambassador, Terry Branstad, and the acting defense attaché about the issue.

Additionally, a growing number of Chinese espionage cases -- involving Chinese nationals or former U.S. officials recruited by Beijing's intelligence services -- have been brought to public trial in recent months, as the Justice Department has sought to deter the theft of intellectual property or national-security secrets.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said they had arrested a 27-year-old Chinese national who attended college in the U.S. and enlisted in the Army for allegedly spying on U.S. engineers.

Also in recent weeks, the Justice Department ordered Xinhua News Agency and China Global Television Network, two leading Chinese state-run media organizations, to register as foreign agents.

On Twitter later Wednesday, Mr. Trump accused China of "placing propaganda ads in the Des Moines Register and other papers, made to look like news."

"That's because we are beating them on Trade, opening markets, and the farmers will make a fortune when this is over!" he wrote.

Chinese state media bought a four-page advertising insert in the Des Moines Register this week. The advertisement said Chinese President Xi Jinping studied in the state on a college exchange and said Beijing could "be an example for the world."

Such foreign media advertising in U.S. newspapers are relatively common, for other countries as well as China.

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver a speech next week laying out more specific detail about China's malign influence activities, the official said.

Mr. Trump's accusation of election meddling followed increased tit-for-tat disputes with Beijing over trade and military affairs.

The U.S. has alleged that China forces U.S. firms to transfer technology to their Chinese partners. On Monday, the U.S. levied 10% tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, bringing the total Chinese imports hit by U.S. levies to $250 billion, or about half of Chinese imports to the U.S.

China has matched the U.S. actions with its own tariffs on $110 billion on U.S. imports into China, which is about 85% of what the U.S. exports to Beijing. Much of those Chinese tariffs hit U.S. agricultural goods, like soybeans and pork, produced in counties that voted overwhelmingly for Mr. Trump in the 2016 election.

Mr. Trump and his advisers point to the Chinese tariffs as evidence that Beijing is targeting the Republican base in an effort to affect the midterm elections. Last week Mr. Trump tweeted that "China has openly stated that they are actively trying to affect and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me."

But given the scale of the Chinese tariffs, it was inevitable they would hit a big export item like agriculture. Also Beijing is far from the only country to look to sway Congress through tariffs when it is in a trade battle with the U.S.

Still, Mr. Trump has repeatedly praised Mr. Xi, repeating in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that it had been "a pleasure and an honor" to work with the Chinese leader.

And Mr. Trump spurned the advice of national security officials and Republicans and Democrats in Congress this summer when he granted China's ZTE Corp. a reprieve from a ban that would have banned U.S. companies from selling components to the telecommunications giant.

Mr. Trump didn't mention Russian interference during his U.N. remarks on Wednesday, before the Security Council. Top U.S. intelligence officials have warned publicly in recent weeks that Russia is engaging in a "pervasive" effort to interfere in the midterm elections.

U.S. lawmakers from both parties have criticized Mr. Trump for underplaying the threat posed by Moscow and for embracing the denials of Russian President Vladimir Putin about 2016 election interference over the unanimous assessment of the U.S. intelligence community, which concluded the Kremlin orchestrated a multipronged cyber operation to boost Mr. Trump's candidacy.

U.S. intelligence officials have repeatedly raised the possibility that others besides Russia could attempt to interfere in American elections.

There is "of course" concern about the possibility that Beijing or others would try to influence U.S. elections, one U.S. official said, who declined to discuss specific intelligence reports.

Chinese hackers breached the campaigns of both Barack Obama and John McCain during the 2008 election, according to U.S. officials. But Beijing and others haven't previously engaged in a sophisticated operation to the scale of Russia's 2016 meddling attempting to achieve a specific outcome of an election, officials have said.

Most of the focus around securing the midterms elections has so far been on deterring Russia from launching another sophisticated influence operation, but other adversaries have come under scrutiny for their online influence operations in recent months as well.

Technology companies including Facebook and YouTube disclosed Iran-linked misinformation campaigns on their platforms last month.

Despite the attention Russia's election interference and efforts to sow political discord in the U.S. have received, China remains a top long-term strategic threat, top U.S. intelligence officials have said.

"China often executes its strategy in a more deliberate and subtle manner" than Russia, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said Tuesday at an intelligence conference in South Carolina.

Seated alongside Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday, Mr. Trump repeated his assertion that China is "trying to meddle in our elections," without offering details, adding, "we're not going to let that happen, just as we're not going to let that happen with Russia."

--Farnaz Fassihi at the United Nations and Bob Davis in Washington contributed to this article.

Write to Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com