Trump Administration Ask States to Keep Quiet About Jobless Figures

By Sarah Chaney

The Trump administration asked states to abstain from releasing unemployment-claims figures prior to the publication of a national compilation of weekly U.S. jobless claims, according to a state labor department official.

The official cited an email sent on Wednesday from Gay Gilbert, an administrator at the U.S. Labor Department. The message, sent as states across the nation started reporting surges in claims tied to the coronavirus pandemic, said jobless claims are closely watched by policy makers and financial markets during a time of fast-changing economic conditions. The emailed message asked states to keep the numbers embargoed until the national claims figures are released each Thursday, the state official said.

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits jumped last week in a spike tied to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing by 70,000 to 281,000, the fourth-biggest weekly increase on record going back to 1967.

State-level anecdotes suggest jobless claims could hit more than 2 million in next Thursday's report, an unprecedented level, according to a note from Goldman Sachs.

"I've never seen anything like this," the state labor department official said, noting states convened a call on Thursday to discuss the federal guidelines. At least some states plan to continue reporting the jobless claims figures before the national release, the official said.

A U.S. Labor Department spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

The administration's request came after reports from The Wall Street Journal and other news outlets that people are rushing for jobless benefits as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down businesses in industries such as leisure and hospitality.

