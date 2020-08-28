Trump Administration Begins Payroll Tax Deferral Plan -- Update

By Richard Rubin

The Treasury Department began implementing President Trump's plan to allow payroll tax deferral, which he says will help the economy weather the pandemic-induced recession.

The government's announcement came late Friday. It postpones some payroll taxes that would normally be due between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 and makes them due between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2021.

Mr. Trump on Aug. 8 ordered the Treasury Department to allow the tax deferrals under a law that lets the Treasury secretary postpone tax deadlines after a disaster. It still could take time for private payroll companies to reprogram their systems, and employers concerned about costs and legal exposure may not bother changing workers' tax withholding.

The president wants employers to stop withholding the 6.2% payroll tax that represents the employee's share of Social Security taxes. The deferral would apply only to workers with annualized salaries below $104,000 and is intended to provide temporary assistance to households while lawmakers are deadlocked on a broader economic-relief bill.

The government's action doesn't actually change the underlying taxes, because only Congress can do that. Employees would still owe the taxes eventually. So someone making $75,000 annually could save as much as $1,550 in 2020 but would have to pay that same amount later.

Mr. Trump wants Congress to forgive that tax liability. The IRS document issued late Friday says employers must pay those taxes in the first four months of 2021 or "may make arrangements" to collect the taxes from employees.

Implementation would be optional for employers, and larger employers have been wary about participating because they could also face potential tax liability, particularly for workers who leave their jobs and aren't subject to withholding in early 2021.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Council of Chain Restaurants and other trade associations warned that it would be unfair to impose potential future costs on workers and said a system where employees could choose whether to participate would be unworkable.

