Trump Administration Offers New Flexibility in Opportunity Zones-- 2nd Update

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- The Treasury Department is releasing a new round of regulations for tax-favored investments in low-income areas -- aiming to clarify definitions for investors who are seeking to use the tax break, but wary of moving forward without clear rules.

The new rules for the opportunity-zone program should make it easier for fund managers to raise money and for developers to begin construction. Investors have been eagerly awaiting the regulations, particularly because the maximum tax benefits from putting money into opportunity zones are available through the end of 2019. The regulations could inject a new round of energy and money into the program as investors search for funds to take their money before Dec. 31.

Congress created opportunity zones in the 2017 tax law, and the incentive works by attracting private investment into specified low-income areas. Under the program, taxpayers who put their realized capital gains into nearly 9,000 designated zones across the country can get three tax benefits. They can defer capital-gains taxes until 2026, get a discount of up to 15% on those taxes, and pay no capital-gains taxes on in-zone investments held for at least 10 years.

The proposed rules released Wednesday would offer flexibility, certainty, and answers to many of the questions investors and fund managers have been asking, a senior Treasury official said. In the absence of those regulations, most of the momentum has been behind real-estate investments that clearly qualify and on planning for future projects that could qualify but aren't funded yet.

"This is going to make a huge difference in getting capital off the sidelines," said John Lettieri, president of the Economic Innovation Group, a Washington group that helped develop and promote the program.

One big concern has been the lack of clarity on the rules governing operating businesses, namely a rule that 50% of a company's gross income has to come from inside the zone and how that is defined. For example, if a tech company inside the zone has most of its revenue from customers outside the zone, could it still count as an eligible business?

Under Wednesday's rules, Treasury says a business can qualify if 50% of its employees' hours or wages are in the zone. A business can also qualify if property and managers needed to produce 50% of the revenue are in the zone or if it can otherwise show that 50% of the revenue is generated in the zone. The location of customers would be largely irrelevant, the official said.

Investors have also worried about what happens to the tax incentive if one opportunity-zone investment is sold and then another is bought with the proceeds.

The rules announced Wednesday give funds 12 months to reinvest proceeds of selling opportunity- zone investments into new investments. The Treasury official said the rules should aid multiasset funds.

The rules also give funds more time to hold investors' money before the funds have to measure whether they are in compliance with numerical tests requiring 90% of the investments to be in the zone.

Administration officials regularly tout the program, pointing to billions of dollars in announced funds and projects across the country. Local officials, real-estate developers, investment managers and tax lawyers have all embraced the program.

"Nobody thought it was going to catch on like it's caught on," President Trump said at a White House event.

Skeptics, however, say the program may just provide a windfall for wealthy investors and real-estate developers, with no guarantee that people who live in the zones now will benefit.

Kevin Hassett, chairman of Mr. Trump's Council of Economic Advisers, said on a conference call with reporters last week that property values were rising inside the zones and that counties with high concentrations of opportunity zones were experiencing faster wage growth.

"We've got lots of early evidence that the opportunity zones are working just the way we expected," he said.

Asked how that wage growth could be happening before much investment had taken place, Mr. Hassett said that he would indeed expect any significant growth to happen over a much longer period as businesses make investments and hire workers.

One possibility, he said, is that investors are sending employees into the zones to start work on projects.

"Those people who are going into the zones are relatively high-skilled people compared to the people that were already there," Mr. Hassett said.

The Treasury Department also asked the public for comments on how to track the program's efficiency. The law doesn't require fund managers to disclose information about which zones are getting investment and whether the incentive is working.

"We're going to push hard for a thoughtful framework and it's to everyone's benefit," Mr. Lettieri said.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com