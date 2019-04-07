Trump Administration Officials Back Herman Cain Despite Scrutiny -- 3rd Update

By Dave Michaels and Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- White House officials on Sunday backed Herman Cain for a seat on the Federal Reserve's board of governors even after the former restaurant executive and onetime GOP presidential candidate warned that he expects renewed scrutiny of sexual-harassment allegations against him.

White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said the administration is vetting Mr. Cain, a process of background checks conducted before sending formal nomination documents to the Senate for confirmation. President Trump already has nominated for the Fed board former campaign adviser Stephen Moore, who like Mr. Cain has frequently echoed the president's complaints about the central bank and its interest-rate policies. The seven-member board has two vacancies after two earlier Trump nominations expired last year without a vote.

"We've seen a lot of charges here. They don't necessarily pan out," Mr. Kudlow said of Mr. Cain on CNN, suggesting the sexual-harassment allegations wouldn't necessarily disqualify the 73-year-old former restaurant executive, who ran for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination.

Appearing on Fox, Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said he thought Mr. Cain would "be a great member of the Fed."

Mr. Cain, in a video posted on Friday to Facebook, referred to the accusations that caused him to drop his presidential campaign in late 2011, saying he will "be able to explain it this time where they wouldn't let me explain it the last time." Mr. Cain denied the accusations, which resulted in settlements by the restaurant trade group where he had served for years as chief executive.

Senate Republicans, who could vote to confirm Mr. Cain on a simple majority without any votes from Democrats, have been noncommittal about the prospect of a Cain nomination. Democrats, for their part, were more critical of the possible pick or said they wanted to hear more about Mr. Cain's qualifications if he were nominated. Mr. Cain is a former CEO of the Godfather's Pizza chain and served on a regional Fed board from 1992 to 1996.

"I don't know much beyond his business background, what kind of deep financial-sector knowledge or monetary policy or banking knowledge he has," said Sen. Mark Warner (D., Va.), a member of the Senate Banking Committee. "I'm also anxious to see whether this is again a serious suggestion or a tweet du jour."

A representative for Mr. Cain said on Sunday that he is "not accepting TV or print interview invitations during the vetting process."

The Senate never voted last year on two of Mr. Trump's Fed nominees, economists Marvin Goodfriend and Nellie Liang, allowing the nominations to expire when the last Congress adjourned. Ms. Liang has since asked to be withdrawn from consideration. The White House hasn't resubmitted Mr. Goodfriend.

Messrs. Cain and Moore could each face a contentious confirmation process for the Fed board. Mr. Moore was asked last week by two Senate Democrats to provide a full explanation for a $75,000 tax lien stemming from his 2014 federal income taxes and a 2012 contempt finding by a Virginia court after he failed to pay $300,000 owed to an ex-wife as part of a divorce settlement. Mr. Moore said the Internal Revenue Service owes him money and that he and his wife have worked out differences.

Sarah Binder, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said if Mr. Cain's nomination becomes bogged down over past accusations, Republican senators may find that backing him isn't worth the controversy. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) would decide whether to hold the vote.

"I could easily imagine the Senate majority leader, whose top priority seems to be to confirm federal judges for lifetime appointments, might not feel much compulsion to find time on the Senate agenda to be spent on the sixth or seventh wheel of the board of governors," said Ms. Binder, whose research focuses on the relationship between Congress and the Fed.

Mr. Cain at one point sprang to the front of the GOP presidential race in 2011 with several strong debate performances and a tax plan with the catchy name of "9-9-9." But he suspended his campaign in December of that year after accusations that he had sexually harassed several women.

One of Mr. Cain's accusers, Sharon Bialek, gave a news conference in 2011 and described in detail how she met Mr. Cain for dinner in 1997 to pursue a career at the National Restaurant Association. In the car afterward, she said, he "suddenly reached over, and he put his hand on my leg, under my skirt, and reached for my genitals. He also grabbed my head and brought it towards his crotch." She added that, upon her rejecting his advances and expressing her dismay, Mr. Cain said, "You want a job, right?"

Mr. Trump supported Mr. Cain at the time. In an interview on Fox News in November 2011, Mr. Trump called the situation "a very ugly witch hunt" and portrayed Mr. Cain as the victim.

"I think it's very unfair," Mr. Trump said. "You say, 'Oh, hello, darling, how are you?' And you get sued...It's ridiculous. And I think it's very unfair to him."

On Thursday, Mr. Trump said of Mr. Cain, "I have recommended him highly for the Fed. I've told my folks, 'That's the man.' " Despite the president's announcement, a person familiar with internal deliberations on Friday cautioned that Mr. Cain wouldn't be nominated until the vetting process was complete.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said, "They all have to go through the process and see whether or not they're a good fit, both in terms of qualifications and the experience and everything else."

Mr. Thune also said, "you want somebody on the Fed to be somebody who's very knowledgeable on economic issues, and generally speaking they're economists." But he added there is no reason "there couldn't be other people who couldn't serve in that role as well."

Mr. Cain sat on the board of the Kansas City Fed from 1992 to 1996 and had earlier served as a director of the Kansas City Fed's Omaha, Neb., branch. Such regional Fed boards provide local business and civic leaders and Fed economists a forum to exchange insights about the economy, but unlike the Fed board in Washington, they don't vote on monetary and regulatory policy.

The boards do select their Fed bank president, who does participate in setting monetary policy. Wall Street analysts on Thursday reacted to Mr. Trump's picks of Messrs. Cain and Moore for the Fed by pointing out that the picks are more partisan than is typical for the Fed, raising worries that the historically nonpolitical central bank could become more politicized.

"The experience of each candidate does not seem to be the main reason the Trump administration is considering their nominations," economists at Barclays said Friday.

On Sunday, Mr. Kudlow pushed back against such criticism, saying on CNN, "President Trump has every right to put people on the Federal Reserve Board with a different point of view. He wants people on the Fed who share his philosophy. This is not a political issue."

--Brett Forrest and Kristina Peterson contributed to this article.

Write to Dave Michaels at dave.michaels@wsj.com and Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com