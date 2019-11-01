Trump Administration Stops Enforcing Some Nondiscrimination Provisions in Federal Grants

By Stephanie Armour and Michelle Hackman

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Health and Human Services will no longer require organizations that get billions of dollars in federal grants to comply with rules that ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

The department said Friday that it would no longer enforce the Obama administration rule, published in 2016, banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in any HHS-funded organization or program.

At the same time, the agency is proposing a new rule that would require grantees to abide by religious nondiscrimination requirements, allowing grants to flow to private faith-based organizations that only work with people of one religion or refuse to work with gay or transgender people.

In its announcement, HHS said it is taking the unusual action to stop enforcing a rule because it believes the Obama administration didn't properly ensure that the rule wouldn't have a significant economic effect on small organizations. The department said that until its new rule takes effect, organizations receiving HHS funding would need to comply only with civil rights laws passed by Congress.

The action means faith-based organizations that get federal grants from the agency can refuse to serve individuals who are gay, transgender, or in same-sex marriages.

The impact of the rule change, should it take effect, would be widespread. HHS provides about $500 billion annually in grants. It funds a range of organizations and projects, including community health clinics, mental health and opioid treatment programs, sex education and care for unaccompanied immigrant children.

