Trump Administration Stops Enforcing Some Nondiscrimination Provisions in Federal Grants -- 2nd Update

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Health and Human Services will no longer require organizations that get billions of dollars in federal grants to comply with rules that ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and religion, the agency said Friday.

The department said that it would no longer enforce the Obama administration rules, published in 2016, banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and religion in any department-funded organization or program.

At the same time, the agency is proposing a rule that would give greater protection to faith-based organizations receiving federal funds, allowing federal dollars to flow to private organizations that only work with people of one religion or refuse to work with gay or transgender people.

In its announcement, the department said it is taking the unusual action to stop enforcing a rule because it believes the Obama administration didn't properly ensure that the rule wouldn't have a significant economic effect on small organizations. The department said that until its new rule takes effect, organizations receiving department funding would need to comply only with civil rights laws passed by Congress.

The department said the Obama-era rule imposed an undue burden on religious organizations by forcing them to violate their conscience or religious beliefs to continue receiving federal funds.

The law governing how federal agencies make rules says that to stop enforcing a rule already on the books an agency must issue a new rule and allow a public-comment period.

"This is a pretty brazen effort to make an end run around that requirement," said Nicholas Bagley, a law professor at the University of Michigan, who specializes in administrative law and health care. "I've never seen anything like this."

The action means faith-based organizations that get federal grants from the agency can refuse to serve individuals who are gay, transgender or in same-sex marriages.

The impact of the rule change, should it take effect, would be widespread. The department provides about $500 billion annually in grants. It funds a range of organizations and projects, including community health clinics, mental health and opioid treatment programs, youth homelessness programs and care for unaccompanied immigrant children, among other projects.

The action is likely to be met with legal challenges from organizations that said it is an attack on civil rights protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender health programs. For example, they said, groups that get federal grants to prevent HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, would be able to refuse to work with individuals based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

"This rule is an abuse of taxpayer dollars in the name of empowering hatred and bigotry toward society's most vulnerable members," said Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.

The administration's decisions were sparked, at least in part, by a public dispute over a faith-based adoption agency, Miracle Hill Ministries in Greenville, S.C., which refused to work with same-sex couples and people who didn't share Christian beliefs. President Trump pledged support for the adoption agency at the National Prayer Breakfast in February, saying his administration would work to ensure it could receive federal funding.

HHS in January granted a waiver allowing Miracle Hill Ministries, which has said it works only with Christian foster parents, to participate in the federal program.

"For the sake of our nation's most vulnerable children, we are grateful this ruling has been issued to allow faith-based organizations the freedom to serve," Reid Lehman, president and chief executive of Miracle Hill Ministries, said Friday. "People of faith should not have to give up their beliefs and practices in order to provide vital services to their communities."

Several groups hailed the government's moves, saying the antidiscrimination regulation had hurt faith-based adoption and foster organizations that decline to work with same-sex couples.

"These federal efforts to ensure that faith-based agencies can keep serving kids in need are a step in the right direction, but the fight is not over," said Lori Windham, senior counsel at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a nonprofit law firm that focuses on religious rights.

