Trump Administration Uses U.S. Leverage to Seal Migration Deals

President Trump has had a mixed record in foreign-policy deals, but he has seen success in at least one area: working with Latin American countries to stem the increase in migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The deals differ in kind but, taken together, shift much of the burden to countries south of the U.S. border to hold migrants en route or permanently accept people who pass through their borders. Most of these countries don't want that responsibility but have agreed to take it on to stay in the administration's good graces.

The most significant deal is a June agreement Mexico struck with the U.S. -- after Mr. Trump threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexican imports -- to significantly boost immigration enforcement throughout Mexico. The Mexican government has since deployed more than 25,000 immigration agents across the country, and its crackdown has contributed to a nearly 60% drop in the number of people coming across the U.S. border since May, when it hit a decade high.

"U.S. border and immigration services are already overwhelmed," said Duncan Wood, director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center, a Washington think tank. "Getting Mexico and the Central American countries to take on more of the burden is a relatively cheap option."

Guatemala and most recently El Salvador have also signed deals agreeing to provide asylum to migrants who pass through their respective territory en route to Mexico and then the U.S. -- even though, as critics of these deals point out, both countries hold the second-highest safety warning for American citizens from the U.S. government.

In July, when it looked as though Guatemala would back out of an asylum deal, Mr. Trump threatened the country with tariffs, taxes on remittances and, after several days, a travel ban on the country. Guatemala signed on the next day.

If fully implemented, the agreements could radically change the migration dynamics in the region. Many analysts said that, once the word spread in the communities of origin that migrants seeking asylum were being turned down and sent to different countries to ask for asylum there, the flow of people heading to the U.S. could significantly decrease.

The U.S. government hasn't laid out a timeline under which it will begin sending back asylum seekers under these deals, and it isn't clear how many people can be returned each month. Guatemala signed on to take Salvadoran and Honduran asylum seekers, but El Salvador could be receiving "extraregional" asylum-seekers, such as Cubans, Haitians and migrants coming from Africa, a Guatemalan official said.

Beyond winning continued U.S. cooperation, it isn't clear what Guatemala and El Salvador would receive in return. U.S. officials have said the U.S. could triple the number of temporary visas for Guatemalan farmers.

Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill said the status of 200,000 Salvadorans living in the U.S. with so-called temporary protected status -- a designation that allows hundreds of thousands of Central Americans to stay and work in the U.S -- would be discussed with U.S. authorities in the future, though their continued legal status that isn't included in the pact signed between the two countries last week. The Trump administration has tried to end the protection for the Salvadorans. Some 57,000 Hondurans also have protected status, according to the National Immigration Forum.

Meanwhile, the White House is pushing the Department of Homeland Security to firm up similar agreements with other countries soon. An asylum pact with Honduras is in the works and could be signed in coming days, U.S. and Honduran officials said. A deal is also being also being negotiated with Panama.

Immigration advocates argue that the U.S. isn't interested in improving these countries' poor asylum systems and is forcing the countries to accept people regardless of the danger they could face in detention there.

"The Trump administration is working to convert Central America and Mexico into a virtual wall for migrants and asylum seekers," said Maureen Meyer, the head of the migrant-rights program at the Washington Office on Latin America, an advocacy group.

Washington's success in arranging such deals is due, at least in part, to how reliant Mexico and the so-called Northern Triangle countries -- Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras -- are on the U.S., ranging from foreign aid and economic ties to the legal statuses of many of their citizens in the U.S. The U.S. is their main trade partner by far, and remittances from the U.S. make up significant proportions of their economies.

"They are clearly in a weaker negotiating position," said Ms. Meyer.

Some 44% of El Salvador's exports went to the U.S. last year, while the $5.1 billion in remittances from the U.S. that El Salvador received last year represented 20% of the country's gross domestic product, government statistics show. Guatemala, the most populous country in Central America, exported some 35% of its goods and services to the U.S., while remittances from the U.S. represented nearly 12% of the country's GDP in 2018, according to government data.

Mexico has so far refused to enter into an asylum agreement with the U.S. -- which the Trump administration most desires, as Mexico is more likely to be seen as a safe alternative destination than its southern neighbors, experts say. But U.S. officials have hinted that they would push for such a deal if Mexico's stepped-up enforcement slipped and migrant numbers increased again.

Despite its emphasis on international asylum agreements, the Trump administration has an easier option, as a recent policy that the Supreme Court temporarily let take effect will allow the administration to simply deport most asylum seekers. The policy, which faces further legal challenges, disqualifies anyone for asylum if they crossed through another country on their way to the U.S.

"They're trying to build a set of interlocking responses that makes it hard for people to apply for asylum in the U.S.," said Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan Washington think tank. "The more measures they have, the more likely some will prevail in court."

