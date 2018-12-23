Trump Administration Warns Shutdown Could Last Into January

By Stephanie Armour and Natalie Andrews

WASHINGTON -- A top Trump administration official warned Sunday that the partial government shutdown could stretch into January after weekend negotiations failed to yield a spending deal.

"It's very possible that this shutdown will go beyond the 28th and into the new Congress," Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said on "Fox News Sunday."

The partial shutdown started early Saturday after lawmakers and the White House couldn't reach a deal on a set of spending bills needed to fund the federal government. At issue is whether to include more than a billion dollars in funding to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Senate has adjourned until Thursday, which means the government will likely remain partially shut down well into next week. President Trump met with a group of largely conservative lawmakers for lunch at the White House Saturday, but seemed no closer to reaching an agreement over funding for the border wall. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R., Ala.) said after attending the lunch that a deal wasn't imminent.

Pressure on Mr. Trump mounted on Sunday as some Republican lawmakers derided the shutdown as political theater.

"This is a made up fight so the president can look like he's fighting," Sen. Bob Corker (R., Tenn) said on CNN, adding that "this is something that is unnecessary, it's a spectacle and candidly its juvenile."

The third government shutdown of the year closed about a quarter of federal offices, but didn't show much of an immediate effect because of the extended holiday weekend.

Democrats maintained that they would support money to go toward funding security along the border, but stood firm against money for a wall.

"We're absolutely willing to fund border security," said Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley on ABC's "This Week," maintaining that Democrats would oppose any money for a border wall. "The American people want us to spend money in a smart way."

