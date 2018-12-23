Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump Administration Warns Shutdown Could Last Into January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 05:03pm CET

By Stephanie Armour and Natalie Andrews

WASHINGTON -- A top Trump administration official warned Sunday that the partial government shutdown could stretch into January after weekend negotiations failed to yield a spending deal.

"It's very possible that this shutdown will go beyond the 28th and into the new Congress," Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said on "Fox News Sunday."

The partial shutdown started early Saturday after lawmakers and the White House couldn't reach a deal on a set of spending bills needed to fund the federal government. At issue is whether to include more than a billion dollars in funding to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Senate has adjourned until Thursday, which means the government will likely remain partially shut down well into next week. President Trump met with a group of largely conservative lawmakers for lunch at the White House Saturday, but seemed no closer to reaching an agreement over funding for the border wall. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R., Ala.) said after attending the lunch that a deal wasn't imminent.

Pressure on Mr. Trump mounted on Sunday as some Republican lawmakers derided the shutdown as political theater.

"This is a made up fight so the president can look like he's fighting," Sen. Bob Corker (R., Tenn) said on CNN, adding that "this is something that is unnecessary, it's a spectacle and candidly its juvenile."

The third government shutdown of the year closed about a quarter of federal offices, but didn't show much of an immediate effect because of the extended holiday weekend.

Democrats maintained that they would support money to go toward funding security along the border, but stood firm against money for a wall.

"We're absolutely willing to fund border security," said Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley on ABC's "This Week," maintaining that Democrats would oppose any money for a border wall. "The American people want us to spend money in a smart way."

Write to Stephanie Armour at stephanie.armour@wsj.com and Natalie Andrews at Natalie.Andrews@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25pNATIONAL SECURITIES : Mongolia's Cryptocurrency Exchange ''AIS-X'' Establishes Business Partnerships with Local Financial Institutions, Starting Operations as an Integrated Financial Service from March 2019
AQ
05:15pOnce Hot Housing Market Likely to Cool Further in 2019
DJ
05:15pGuangdong's Factories Speak No Evil, Even if They Wanted To--Overheard
DJ
05:03pTrump Administration Warns Shutdown Could Last Into January
DJ
02:33pUAE - oil producers to have extra meeting if output cuts 'not enough'
RE
12:46pIraq oil minister willing to extend agreement on oil production cuts in April
RE
12:28pChina says it held second vice ministerial call with U.S. on trade
RE
12:27pChina says it held second vice ministerial call with U.S. on trade
RE
12:24pChina considers unified foreign investment law - Xinhua
RE
12:16pUAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Venezuela Intercepts Oil Survey Ship, Fueling Border Row With Guyana
2UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Stores Finishing the Holidays on a High Note
3UAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Lonely Conservative Takes on a Power Position
5UAE - oil producers to have extra meeting if output cuts 'not enough'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.