Trump Administration Warns Shutdown Could Last Into January -- 2nd Update

By Stephanie Armour, Natalie Andrews and Kristina Peterson

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration warned Sunday that the partial government shutdown could stretch into January, squeezing furloughed workers and shifting a high-stakes spending fight into a new Congress where Democrats control the House.

The third shutdown of the year started early Saturday after President Trump and House Republicans upended a bipartisan Senate agreement to fund the government until February. The primary sticking point is whether to allocate money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. No agreement was in sight late Sunday.

"It's very possible that this shutdown will go beyond [Dec.] 28th and into the new Congress," Mick Mulvaney, director of the White House's budget office and the president's incoming chief of staff, said on Fox.

The partial shutdown closed a quarter of federal offices and means hundreds of thousands of workers must take unpaid leave. Nine federal agencies, including the State, Transportation and Justice departments, will begin implementing contingency plans to prepare for an indefinite closure. Critical functions like border security, federal benefits and airport operations will continue, as will mail delivery.

"It's just so depressing," said Audrey Murray, 59 years old, who works as a cleaner at the Smithsonian Institution in the morning and at the State Department in the evening. Both are contract jobs, which put her at a greater risk of not getting back pay. "My mortgage is due on the first....Nobody should be going through this."

Mr. Mulvaney's warning on Sunday reflects the magnitude of the impasse over the border wall long championed by Mr. Trump. The House passed a measure last week that included $5.7 billion for the wall, all but ensuring the shutdown because a bill in the Senate requires support of at least some Democrats.

Last week the Senate passed a bill that would have funded the government through Feb. 8 without any money for the border wall.

Congressional Democrats said on Sunday they would support money to go toward funding security along the border but not a wall. Sen. Dick Durbin said on NBC that money should go toward efforts such as beefing up screenings of cars crossing the border into the U.S.

"If you ask the experts, even in the administration, they will tell you that technology and personnel, those are things that are needed desperately and quickly," the Illinois Democrat said.

If the shutdown is still going when the new congress starts Jan. 3, Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, the Democratic leader who is expected to regain the speakership, could pass a spending bill with no border funding and send it to the Senate.

Mrs. Pelosi said last week that she supported a bipartisan Senate bill that would keep the government funded through Feb. 8, and she is expected to move quickly to pass that in January if the shutdown extends into 2019, according to a Democratic leadership aide.

After that, Democratic lawmakers might also try to use their increased leverage to win concessions from Republicans on other top legislative priorities as part of a broader deal. Those efforts could include measures aimed at helping young immigrants brought to the country illegally, or other changes to the administration's immigration policy, according to Democratic lawmakers and aides.

Democrats have also talked about increasing funding for the U.S. Census and potentially trying to prohibit the administration from asking 2020 Census respondents whether they are U.S. citizens, which Democrats worry could reduce responses from immigrants and distort population counts in a way that benefits Republicans.

Both parties on Sunday tried to paint the other as responsible for the shutdown, after Mr. Trump earlier this month said it would be on him if the government partially closed.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) said on Sunday that Democratic Senate leadership would hold the key to negotiations over the wall. Spending bills need 60 votes to clear procedural hurdles in the Senate, where Republicans currently hold a 51-49 edge.

"Between that group, they are going to decide how to go forward," he said on NBC.

Mr. Trump, for his part, on Sunday promoted what he said would be the benefits of a border wall, a cornerstone of his 2016 campaign and a key issue for his political base.

"The only way to stop drugs, gangs, human trafficking, criminal elements and much else from coming into our Country is with a Wall or Barrier," the president, who worked from the White House Sunday, wrote in a morning tweet. "Drones and all of the rest are wonderful and lots of fun, but it is only a good old fashioned Wall that works!"

Mr. Trump at first indicated last week that he would be flexible on the border wall, which had long been the biggest hurdle to passing seven spending bills needed to fund the government through September. After the Senate passed a stopgap measure that would have put the funding fight off until next year, the president and House conservatives changed course and pushed for wall funding.

Mr. Trump met with a group of largely conservative lawmakers for lunch at the White House Saturday, where he seemed "exuberant" and unwilling to back down from his demands for wall funding, said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R., Ala.) after attending the lunch.

On Saturday, the White House appeared to offer Democrats a deal that included at least $2.5 billion for border security, according to congressional aides from both parties. Democrats said they declined the offer, and the two sides remained far apart.

Democrats on Sunday seized on Mr. Trump's comments in an Oval Office meeting this month that he would be proud to shut down the government over the wall.

"If Director Mulvaney says the Trump Shutdown will last into the New Year, believe him -- because it's their shutdown," said a spokesman for Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader.

Immigration would likely be a pivotal issue for any new demands of House Democrats once the new Congress takes office. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D. Calif.), the next leader of the House Appropriations Committee's Homeland Security panel, is expected to push for immigration changes.

Ms. Roybal-Allard "really understands the depth of the problems with accountability and transparency and cruelty within DHS," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), co-chairwoman of the House Progressive Caucus. Democrats may seek to limit the amount of funding that could be used on detention beds, for example, she said.

