Trump Administration Warns Shutdown Could Last Into January -- Update

By Stephanie Armour and Natalie Andrews

WASHINGTON -- A top Trump administration official warned Sunday that the partial government shutdown could stretch into January as the president lauded a proposed border wall that has been the sticking point in negotiations.

"It's very possible that this shutdown will go beyond the 28th and into the new Congress," Mick Mulvaney, director of the White House budget office, said on "Fox News Sunday." Mr. Mulvaney is also acting White House chief of staff.

The partial shutdown started early Saturday after lawmakers and the White House couldn't reach a deal on a set of spending bills needed to fund the federal government. At issue is whether to include more than a billion dollars in funding to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which is a priority for President Trump but that lacks support to pass Congress.

Mr. Trump at first indicated last week that he would be flexible on the border wall in order to avoid a shutdown. After the Senate passed a stopgap measure that would have put the funding fight off until next year, the president and House conservatives changed course and pushed for wall funding. The House passed a measure that included $5.7 billion for the wall, all but ensuring the shutdown because it would require support of at least some Senate Democrats.

The Senate has adjourned until Thursday, which means the government is likely to be partially shut down well into the week. Saturday at the White House, Mr. Trump met with a group of largely conservative lawmakers for lunch, and Sen. Richard Shelby (R., Ala.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said after attending the meeting that a deal wasn't imminent.

The third government shutdown of the year closed about a quarter of federal offices but didn't show much of an immediate effect because of the extended holiday weekend.

On Sunday, Mr. Trump took to Twitter to promote what he said would be the benefits of a border wall. "The only way to stop drugs, gang, human trafficking, criminal elements and much more from coming into our Country is with a Wall or Barrier. Drones and all of the rest are wonderful and lots of fun, but it is only a good old fashioned Wall that works!" he wrote.

But Democrats on the Sunday talk shows stood firm against money for a wall, saying they would support money to go toward funding security along the border. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that money should go toward efforts such as beefing up screenings of cars crossing the border into the U.S.

"If you ask the experts, even in the administration, they will tell you that technology and personnel, those are things that are needed desperately and quickly," he said.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) on Sunday said Democratic Senate leadership would hold the key to negotiations over the wall.

"Between that group, they are going to decide how to go forward," he said on "Meet the Press."

Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, a Republican who is retiring and who has at times criticized Mr. Trump, called the border-wall standoff "a made-up fight so the president can look like he's fighting," adding that "this is something that is unnecessary, it's a spectacle and candidly its juvenile."

A partial shutdown that extends into the new year would only leave Democrats with more leverage because they take control of the House come Jan. 3.

