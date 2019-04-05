Trump Adviser Kudlow Says Cain, Moore Would Help Balance Fed Board

By David Harrison

White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said Friday that Herman Cain and Stephen Moore are "very capable people" who would offer a counterweight to other views on the Federal Reserve board of governors.

"They will reflect those views to balance perhaps some of the other views on the Federal Reserve Board," Mr. Kudlow said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

President Trump said Thursday he intends to nominate Mr. Cain, a former GOP presidential candidate and pizza restaurant executive, to a seat on the Fed's Washington-based board. Mr. Trump has also said he intends to nominate Mr. Moore, a former adviser and CNN commentator, to a Fed spot.

Both Mr. Cain and Mr. Moore have criticized the Fed's accommodative monetary policy after the recession. Both have also called for a return to the gold standard.

In recent weeks, Mr. Moore has aligned himself with Mr. Trump's view that the Fed should stop its rate increases. The Fed raised rates four times last year, but officials have since signaled they intend to pause rate increases for now.

