Trump Adviser Kudlow Says President Not Trying to Exert Pressure on Fed

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- Chief White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said Thursday that President Trump isn't trying to apply political pressure to the Federal Reserve nor to its chairman, Jerome Powell.

Speaking at a meeting of the Washington Economic Club, Mr. Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said the president has his opinions about interest rates, but he isn't trying to impose them on central-bank officials.

"The Federal Reserve is independent," he said.

Mr. Trump has criticized the Fed in public and private in recent months, complaining that higher interest rates could undermine economic growth, which has picked up in 2018. That is a departure from White House policy since the early 1990s, under which administration officials from both parties have refrained from commenting on monetary policy.

Mr. Powell reiterated Wednesday that politics don't factor into Fed decision-making. The Fed raised its benchmark federal-funds rate last month to a range between 2% and 2.25%, and new economic projections from Fed officials showed they expect to raise rates once more this year and three times in 2019.

