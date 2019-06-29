Trump Allows U.S. Sales to Huawei as Trade Talks Resume -- Update

By Bob Davis, William Mauldin and Lingling Wei

OSAKA, Japan--President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a cease-fire in their trade battle, as Mr. Trump said he would allow U.S. firms to sell high-tech equipment to Huawei Technologies Co. and China would start buying large amounts of American farm products.

Until the two leaders sat down for an 80-minute lunch meeting Saturday on the sidelines of a Group of 20 leaders meeting, the U.S. was poised to hit China with tariffs on the roughly $300 billion in goods that aren't currently covered by 25% tariffs. After the session, both sides said that the talks would resume and that the tariff threat was put off indefinitely.

"We're going to work with China on where we left off to see if we can make a deal," Mr. Trump said at a news conference. "I'm not rushed," he said, calling the talks "intricate."

Although Mr. Trump said that he was leaving the Huawei issue until the end of negotiations, he appeared to offer the Chinese telecommunications giant a significant reprieve. The president said American firms could ship goods to Huawei, which various parts of the U.S. government have called a national-security risk.

He added that his administration would hold meetings shortly on how to deal with Huawei, which is on the so-called entity list. That prevents companies from supplying U.S.-origin technology to Huawei without government approval.

"We're talking about equipment where there's not a great national-emergency problem with it," Mr. Trump said.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Beijing viewed a Huawei reprieve as a precondition for reaching a trade deal with Washington.

Mr. Trump touted China's willingness to buy large amounts of U.S. farm goods as a big reason for allowing sales of American products to Huawei and putting off additional tariffs. He said China would begin immediate purchases of U.S. goods, beginning with farm products. Beijing will be "spending money even during the negotiations," he said.

The concessions could open the Trump administration to criticism from Democrats and hawkish Republican lawmakers who see Huawei as a threat to national security.

Mr. Trump said the U.S. would reap commercial benefits from allowing Silicon Valley to sell its products to Huawei. High-tech firms have called on Washington to permit them to continue some sales. American companies in China also worry that they too would become targets for retaliation by Beijing. And the Chinese government heightened those anxieties by saying it would compile a blacklist of foreign businesses and individuals.

"Returning to negotiations is good news for the business community and breathes some much-needed certainty into a slowly deteriorating relationship," said Jacob Parker, vice president at the U.S.-China Business Council in Beijing. "Now comes the hard work of finding consensus on the most difficult issues in the relationship."

On Friday, before Messrs. Trump and Xi sat down for their discussions, China purchased 544,000 metric tons of soybeans, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

At a media briefing Saturday, a Chinese diplomat reiterated Beijing's position that Huawei is a private company with competitive products. "If it can be done as promised, we welcome it," said Wang Xiaolong, the special envoy for G-20 affairs at China's Foreign Ministry, referring to Mr. Trump's remarks on Huawei.

