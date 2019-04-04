Trump Backs Off Threat to Shut Down Border With Mexico -- Update

By Alex Leary and Josh Zumbrun

President Trump backed away Thursday from his recent threats to imminently close the U.S. border with Mexico to stop immigrant crossings, while also raising the possibility of imposing tariffs on cars.

In remarks to reporters at the White House, Mr. Trump said Mexico wasn't doing enough to stop the cross-border flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs. He said if the drug flow didn't stop, he would level tariffs on cars coming into the U.S. from Mexico -- followed by closing the border. But he also said he planned to give Mexico a year to satisfy his demands.

"We're going to give them a one-year warning and if the drugs don't stop, or largely stop, we're going to put tariffs" on cars, he told reporters. "And if that doesn't stop the drugs, we close the border."

Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said the López Obrador administration is deliberately not responding to Mr. Trump's comments about migration and threats to close the border.

"The fact we're not necessarily answering back as some expect doesn't mean we're absent; it's a strategy, and strategies are measured by results," he said. "What Mexico has done is look after its interests and act with dignity at all times."

Republican and Democratic lawmakers as well as business associations had opposed Mr. Trump's threat to close the border, warning of economic damage. The administration has indicated that some cross-border would continue during a border closure.

Mr. Trump this week had already appeared to give himself wiggle room, telling reporters in the Oval Office he was happier with Mexican officials' response to U.S. requests as they negotiated how to handle thousands of families from Central America. He repeated that sentiment Thursday, while maintaining he could still act to close the border in the future.

In recent weeks, federal officials have raised concerns about their capacity to respond to the number of people presenting at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are facing a "systemwide meltdown."

On car tariffs, it isn't immediately known how Trump might carry out the threat. The Commerce Department has studied applying global tariffs on automobiles and auto parts on the grounds that such imports constitute a threat to national security.

The administration has refrained from moving forward on those tariffs, which are opposed by both the domestic and global auto industry because of how much of the automotive supply chain runs through Mexico.

Even if the U.S. did move forward in declaring autos a national-security threat, it would be complicated to apply the tariffs to Mexico. As part of the deal with Mexico last year to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement, the U.S. also agreed to exempt Mexico from tariffs on automobiles. Reneging on this agreement would potentially jeopardize the president's goal of replacing Nafta with the new U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement.

Moving forward with auto tariffs, even if aimed primarily at Mexico, also has the potential to jeopardize nascent trade talks with Japan and the European Union, who have also invested heavily in facilities in Mexico.

--Anthony Harrup contributed to this article.

Write to Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com and Josh Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com