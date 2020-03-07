Trump, Bolsonaro to Discuss Venezuela and Trade -- Update

By Catherine Lucey

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Trump hosted Brazil's president for dinner at his Florida estate, declaring the two countries have a "very good relationship."

The president welcomed Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach. An administration official said the setting was chosen because the Brazilian leader would be in Florida at this time already.

The two leaders briefly spoke to reporters Saturday night ahead of the dinner, appearing in an entry hall flanked by U.S. and Brazilian flags. Mr. Trump welcomed Mr. Bolsonaro and said, "We always help Brazil."

The administration official said that the top issue at hand would be "the crisis in Venezuela," where the U.S. has been seeking to remove the country's president, Nicolás Maduro, from power for more than a year without success. The official said the U.S. "maximum pressure campaign" against the country would continue.

The official said the U.S. was eager to discuss a possible U.S.-Brazil trade deal and said issues of forest conservation would also be discussed. Also on the agenda was the 5G mobile network, including concerns related to Chinese telecommunications-equipment manufacturer Huawei Technologies Co., a leader in next-generation 5G wireless networks. The administration has been pushing other governments to cut ties with the company over national security concerns.

Also set to attend the dinner were national security adviser Robert O'Brien, as well as the president's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who both serve as senior advisers.

Mr. Trump hosted Mr. Bolsonaro at the White House last year. Mr. Bolsonaro, who took office last year, has frequently expressed admiration for Mr. Trump. He is the nation's first right-wing president since the end of military rule three decades ago, and he has adopted a similar style of politics to the American leader, often communicating via combative messages on Twitter.

