Trump Budget Proposal Would Protect Military From Steep Spending Cuts

The Trump administration's top budget official said Monday the White House will propose capping next year's federal budget at spending levels enacted in 2011, while effectively exempting the Pentagon from the sharp spending cuts.

Russell Vought, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, said in an opinion piece published by political news website Real Clear Politics that the president's budget proposal will adhere to the earlier caps, which would lower discretionary spending in fiscal 2020 by $125 billion, a 10% reduction from 2019.

To offset a reduction in military spending, however, the White House will use a special contingency war fund called the Overseas Contingency Operations, or OCO, to provide for "additional needed defense resources, " Mr. Vought said.

The president's budget, set to be released on March 11, will represent the opening bid in negotiations this year over a new agreement to set top line spending levels for the government. Without such a deal, spending would be capped at levels established in 2011.

The last budget deal, which increased government spending by nearly $300 billion over two years, expires Sept. 30. Congress had agreed to two earlier budget deals to raise spending above the limits set in 2011, and is expected to reach an agreement again this year.

Congress has relied on the OCO to provide additional funding for the military in previous budget deals. But fiscal conservatives in the Republican party -- including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, when he was a congressman from South Carolina -- have decried the strategy as an end run around spending curbs meant to bring deficits under control following the last recession. Defense hawks have also objected to relying on OCO because those funds carry more restrictions.

Mr. Vought acknowledged the potential pushback from his own party.

"Fiscal conservatives may feel uncomfortable using OCO in this way," he wrote. But he blamed Democrats for insisting in previous budget agreements that any increases in military spending be paired with increases for nondefense programs.

Expanding the use of the contingency fund "remains the administration's only fiscally responsible option in meeting national security needs while avoiding yet another increase to the spending caps," he said.

Democrats criticized the plan, labeling it a budget gimmick. "If true, this is nothing more than a blatant attempt to make a mockery of the federal budget process, obscure the true cost of military operations, and severely shortchange other investments vital to our national and economic security," House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D., Ky.) said Monday.

Some Republicans also sounded a cautionary note. "I don't know if that's likely to happen -- I have my doubts," Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a member of Senate GOP leadership, said of the White House budget proposal. "In this political environment, it's going to be some negotiated [spending] cap that's going to result in a little bit of give on both sides."

Mr. Vought said capping discretionary spending growth is essential to help rein in government spending at a time of rising federal budget deficits.

While government outlays rose 3% in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, they declined as a share of gross domestic product, the Treasury Department said in October. Revenue, on the other hand, was essentially flat in the wake of the $1.5 trillion tax cut. That drove the budget deficit to 3.9% as a share of GDP, from 3.5% the year before.

The president's 2020 proposal will track with his two previous budget requests, which also put forward steep spending decreases. Neither proposal gained traction in the last, Republican-controlled Congress.

"President Trump has already submitted two extreme budget requests filled with destructive cuts that Congress completely rejected," said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D., N.Y.). "Acting Director Vought's op-ed confirms that the third Trump budget will be more of the same."

--Kristina Peterson contributed to this article.