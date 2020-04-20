Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump: Businesses will have to 'return' 'inappropriate' funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 07:51pm EDT

Trump was asked about reports that major institutions had received small business funding.

"We'll look at individual things, and some people will have to return it if we think it's inappropriate," Trump said.

Republicans and Democrats have been battling for more than a week over what to include in the fourth round of financial stimulus intended to ease the heavy economic toll of a pandemic that has killed more than 40,000 Americans.

They had sought to finish the package on Monday, but failed to finalize it amid continued disagreements over, among other things, a coronavirus testing strategy.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:02pIncoming Bank of Korea board member Suh says need to consider additional liquidity measures
RE
08:59pEXPLAINER : What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?
RE
08:55pU.S.' PELOSI : negotiators agreed 'principles' of next coronavirus aid package
RE
08:46pREQUEST FOR TRADING HALT : :Request for Trading Halt
PU
08:40pTrump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty'
RE
08:40pTrump says he rejected sum South Korea offered for defense costs
RE
08:39pTrump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty'
RE
08:35pU.S. Senate sees possible Tuesday coronavirus vote, Pelosi said optimistic
RE
08:34pEXCLUSIVE : Lord & Taylor explores bankruptcy as stores remain shut in coronavirus pandemic - sources
RE
08:32pDollar cedes some gains but oil collapse likely to support safe-havens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP holds iron ore output outlook despite virus risks
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapitalise
3ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : ASAHI KASEI : U.S. revs up ventilator production for coronavirus patients as need wa..
4TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. : TRADEWEB MARKETS : Announces Launch of Follow-On Offering and Preliminary First Quarte..
5LCNB CORP. : LCNB CORP. : Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group