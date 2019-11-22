Trump Calls Hong Kong Protests 'Complicating Factor' in Trade Talks -- Update

By Michael C. Bender in Washington and Chao Deng in Beijing

President Trump called antigovernment protests in Hong Kong a "complicating factor" in his bid for an elusive trade deal with China and didn't say whether he would sign a bill passed by Congress supporting the protesters.

"We have to stand with Hong Kong, but I'm also standing with President Xi," Mr. Trump said of the Chinese leader in response to a question about the bill. "He's a friend of mine, he's an incredible guy."

The president, speaking on Fox News, said he supported Hong Kong, "but we are also in the process of making the largest trade deal in history and if we could do that it would be great."

A senior administration official said later Friday that the president hadn't yet indicated he had made a final decision on the bill, which risks further angering Beijing at a crucial moment in the trade dispute.

Trade negotiators remain at odds over several core issues, threatening to derail the president's goal of reaching a limited "phase-one" deal with Beijing before the end of the year.

China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts to Beijing for a new round of face-to-face talks in a bid to overcome the impasse, but U.S. negotiators aren't expected to make the trek next week. They want clearer assurances that China will follow through on the commitments it has made on intellectual-property protection, forced technology transfers and agricultural purchases.

Beijing has been pressing Washington to roll back existing tariffs as well as those set to take effect on Dec. 15.

Confronted with the Hong Kong bill, Mr. Trump said Friday that the trade talks were helping to moderate Mr. Xi's response to the protests.

"The only reason he is not going in is because I'm saying it's going to affect our trade deal," Mr. Trump said of the prospect for Chinese military intervention in the city.

The measure on the president's desk would require the U.S. to certify annually that Hong Kong is independent enough from Beijing to retain favored trading status and would sanction people who commit human-rights abuses in the city.

A veto from Mr. Trump could set up a possible override. The Senate bill was passed through a unanimous consent vote, meaning no one objected. The House passed the bill in a 417-1 vote.

Lawmakers from both parties reiterated their support for the bill and predicted it would become law regardless of what Mr. Trump does. A veto override requires a two-thirds majority in each chamber.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Mr. Trump's comments "do not reflect what the American people or the Congress think about President Xi's oppressive policies toward the people of Hong Kong."

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida tweeted that it would be a mistake for Mr. Trump to veto the bill and said Congress spoke "loud and clear" about backing the protesters. Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) said the bill passed by "overwhelming veto-proof majorities and it will become law."

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators have attempted to keep economic issues separate from other aspects of foreign policy, trade experts say. But a major disagreement over Hong Kong, where violent clashes between police and protesters have been raging for months, could upend the talks.

Advisers to the administration say the Hong Kong measure won't necessarily have a big impact on the talks.

"The president should sign it, and the Chinese should complain loudly and do nothing," said Derek Scissors, trade expert at the American Enterprise Institute. "If a deal is in play, you don't let the Congress blow it up with a non-substantive bill."

The bill has enraged Beijing, where China's Foreign Ministry summoned the ranking U.S. diplomat in Beijing in a formal protest on Wednesday.

"In real diplomacy, there are certain lines you don't cross," Li Kexin, the deputy chief of the Chinese Embassy, said at an event in Washington on Thursday night, according to the prepared text of the comments released by the embassy.

Mr. Trump has previously tied a trade deal to a resolution to the crisis in Hong Kong and has warned that China must respond "humanely" to the protesters, but the president had broadly taken a restrained approach and has been reluctant to criticize Beijing.

Lawmakers from both parties have strongly criticized Chinese encroachment on democratic freedoms in the city and have called on Mr. Trump to take a more forceful approach with Beijing, which reclaimed sovereignty of the former British colony in 1997.

While Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leaders have struggled to restore order, protesters have called for greater U.S. support and have lobbied for the bill's passage, with some appearing in Washington alongside U.S. lawmakers in September.

In Beijing on Friday, Mr. Xi said he "wanted to work for "a 'phase one' agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality," according to media reports.

"When necessary we will fight back, but we have been working actively to try not to have a trade war," he said. "We did not initiate this trade war, and this is not something we want."

Mr. Xi, in a separate meeting with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, said that China and the U.S. should strengthen communication on strategic issues and strive for common goals, according to state media.

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical juncture, and face some difficulties and challenges," Mr. Xi said, according to China Central Television. The two sides should avoid misunderstandings and "push China-U.S. relations toward the right direction of forward development," he said.

Mr. Kissinger played a major role in America's 1971 opening to China after more than two decades of estrangement. Mr. Xi has previously met with Mr. Kissinger in Beijing, calling him an old friend of the Chinese people and hailing his contributions to U.S.-China relations.

On Friday, Mr. Kissinger said he agreed with Mr. Xi's comments on U.S.-China ties, and the Chinese president said he hopes Mr. Kissinger will continue to promote the two countries' relations, according to state media.

