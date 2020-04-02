Log in
Trump Camp Tells Sessions to Quit Boasting of Connections to President

04/02/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

By Catherine Lucey

President Trump's campaign is calling on former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to stop promoting his connections to the president in his campaign for his old Senate seat in Alabama.

Mr. Trump's campaign sent a letter to the president's one-time ally this week, criticizing him for a mailer that names the president 22 times and stressing that the president has endorsed his opponent in the runoff to be the Republican nominee for the seat.

"The letter even makes the delusional assertion that you are President 'Trump's #1 Supporter,'" says the missive signed by Trump campaign Chief Operating Officer Michael Glassner. "We only assume your campaign is doing this to confuse President Trump's loyal supporters in Alabama into believing the President supports your candidacy in the upcoming primary run-off election. Nothing could be further from the truth."

The letter was first reported by the New York Times. A spokeswoman for Mr. Sessions's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Trump last month backed former football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican runoff, which is scheduled for July 14.

The winner will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Doug Jones in November, but Republicans see the primary as the real contest. Mr. Jones narrowly captured the seat in 2018 after the Republican nominee, Roy Moore, was accused by several women of sexual misconduct.

Mr. Trump picked Mr. Sessions, an early backer of his presidential campaign, to serve as attorney general at the start of his term. But Mr. Sessions angered the president by recusing himself from the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election and any ties between Russia and Mr. Trump's campaign.

Mr. Trump needled Mr. Sessions repeatedly during his tumultuous time in the administration, forced him to resign in 2018, and later said appointing him was his "biggest mistake."

Write to Catherine Lucey at catherine.lucey@wsj.com

