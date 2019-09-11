Log in
Trump: China made good gesture in excluding some U.S. goods from tariffs

09/11/2019 | 01:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump attends Pentagon ceremony to mark the 18th anniversary of September 11 attacks in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said China had made a good gesture in exempting some U.S. anti-cancer drugs and other goods from its tariffs ahead of a planned meeting aimed at defusing a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Trump made the comment in remarks to reporters at the White House at an unrelated event on vaping. Deputy trade negotiators for both countries are expected to meet in Washington in mid-September, but no firm date has been released.

China on Wednesday announced its first batch of tariff exemptions for 16 types of U.S. products. The exemptions will apply to U.S. goods including some anti-cancer drugs and lubricants, as well as the animal feed ingredients whey and fish meal, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

(This story corrects quotation marks in paragraph one, headline)

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

