Trump: China made good gesture in excluding some U.S. goods from tariffs

Trump made the comment in remarks to reporters at the White House at an unrelated event on vaping. Deputy trade negotiators for both countries are expected to meet in Washington in mid-September, but no firm date has been released.

China on Wednesday announced its first batch of tariff exemptions for 16 types of U.S. products. The exemptions will apply to U.S. goods including some anti-cancer drugs and lubricants, as well as the animal feed ingredients whey and fish meal, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

