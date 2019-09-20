Log in
Trump - Chinese agricultural purchases not enough, wants a 'complete deal'

09/20/2019 | 12:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump meets with Australias Prime Minister Morrison at White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said he wants a complete trade deal with China and that agricultural purchases from the Asian nation would not go far enough, adding that a comprehensive agreement would take time.

"We're looking for a complete deal. I'm not looking for a partial deal," Trump said a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. "China has been starting to buy our agricultural product, if you noticed, over the last week. And actually it's been very big purchases. But that's not what I'm looking for. I'm looking for the big deal."

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
