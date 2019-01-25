Trump, Congress Reach Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks--7th Update

By Rebecca Ballhaus, Kristina Peterson and Vivian Salama

WASHINGTON -- President Trump reached a deal with congressional leaders Friday to reopen the government for three weeks despite getting no new funding for a border wall, setting the stage for whirlwind talks to bridge deep disagreements between Democrats and Republicans on immigration policy.

The bill, which includes an extension of border-security funding at current levels, was quickly passed by the Senate and House and signed into law by the president late Friday. The short-term deal provides financial relief for about 800,000 federal workers, who have been furloughed or on the job without pay for more than a month and missed another paycheck Friday.

The reopening also eases pressures on the airline industry, which was grappling with staffing shortfalls in airport security and air-traffic control, culminating in delays at New York's LaGuardia Airport and other major airports Friday. It could speed tax refunds from the Internal Revenue Service, and restart other government functions related to small business loans, initial public offerings and infrastructure projects, among others.

Announcing the pact in a speech from the Rose Garden, Mr. Trump said he would start negotiations between the House and Senate over a full-year bill funding the Homeland Security Department, which oversees the border.

"After 36 days of spirited debate and dialogue, I have seen and heard from enough Democrats and Republicans that they are willing to put partisanship aside, I think," Mr. Trump said.

The deal Mr. Trump announced marks a retreat from the hard-line stance he had taken throughout the shutdown, which began Dec. 22 over a clash between the president and Democrats over whether to fund a border wall. Mr. Trump says the wall is key to national security, while Democrats say it is unnecessary.

Mr. Trump agreed to temporarily forgo funding for his border wall but warned he would turn to an emergency declaration to build it if Congress didn't provide funding in the final pact.

"We'll work with the Democrats and negotiate and if we can't do that, then we'll do a -- obviously we'll do the [national] emergency because that's what it is. It's a national emergency," he told reporters later.

Democrats, who have argued since the shutdown began that the government should be reopened while border security discussions continued, celebrated Mr. Trump's move.

"The president has agreed to our request," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) told reporters. "Hopefully the president has learned his lesson."

Some immigration hawks criticized Mr. Trump as weak for agreeing to a deal without wall funding. Similar criticism in December first prompted him to refuse to sign a spending bill then, leading to the government shutdown, White House officials said at the time.

Commentator Ann Coulter on Twitter described Mr. Trump as the "biggest wimp ever to serve as President."

In an emailed list of talking points sent to supporters late Friday, the White House stressed that the president remained committed to funding a border wall. "President Trump Supports Opening The Government Now That Democrats Will Negotiate On Barrier Funding," read one bullet point.

Mr. Trump pushed back later Friday against critics who said he was conceding, writing on Twitter: "I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it's off to the races!"

A group of House and Senate lawmakers, appointed by their leaders, are now tasked with hashing out funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Their biggest challenge will be resolving the thorny debate over whether to build a wall along the border with Mexico, as Mr. Trump has demanded, or spend money instead on other border security measures, such as fortifying ports of entry and hiring more immigration judges.

House Democrats had prepared but not released a proposal outlining what border security measures they would support, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif) said those ideas would be part of the upcoming negotiations.

Lawmakers had no illusions that reaching an agreement over the next three weeks would be any easier than it has been to date.

"Everybody's relieved that the government's getting back open, but I think everyone's still a little tenuous because we've got a sword of Damocles hanging over us three weeks from now," Sen. James Lankford (R., Okla.) said.

The deal began to emerge Thursday after two rival measures failed in the Senate -- one backed by Mr. Trump and the other by Democrats. Later that day, Mr. Schumer and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) met in Mr. McConnell's office to chart a way out of the impasse. Mr. McConnell initially offered a short-term spending bill that would include a down payment on the wall, but Democrats balked at the wall funding.

Mr. Schumer then pitched the idea of tacking on a formal opening of negotiations on the Homeland Security bill to the stopgap spending bill, which Mr. McConnell said he would take to the White House, according to a senior Democratic aide. The two Senate leaders spoke several times Friday about the proposal, with Mr. Schumer talking regularly with Mrs. Pelosi.

"Democrats in the Senate and in the House were united behind this position throughout the shutdown and ultimately this agreement endorses our position," Mr. Schumer told reporters Friday afternoon.

Both leaders said their strategy prevailed because Republicans were unable to peel Democrats away from their core position.

"Our unity is our power and that is what maybe the president underestimated," Mrs. Pelosi said.

Commenting on a high-profile moment of the shutdown drama, Mrs. Pelosi said she didn't know when she would re-invite Mr. Trump to give his State of the Union speech, which Mr. Trump agreed to delay after a public squabble with the speaker. "The State of the Union is not planned now," she said, adding that she would find a time with Mr. Trump once the government is open. She didn't indicate whether she would welcome the president to the House chamber in the next three weeks or wait until after the border dispute is resolved.

For weeks, Democrats have urged the president to reopen the government while negotiations continue. Republican senators have been talking with increasing urgency in recent days about passing a stopgap spending bill, and indicated that Mr. Trump comes into the new round of negotiations in a weakened position.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R., W.Va.) said that Mr. Trump will likely bear the brunt of the blame. She also said that Republican senators may not be willing to stand with the president if he decides to shut down the government again in three weeks.

"The president did say in his statements, you know publicly, that the shutdown, that he would take responsibility for it, so, I think that pretty much speaks for itself," she said.

Sen. David Perdue (R., Ga.), one of Mr. Trump's most faithful allies, praised the president's decision to reopen the government without wall funding.

"I just think this is a good faith gesture by the president to show that he's interested in actually getting this done and he's recognized the hardship this has put on people," he said.

Natalie Andrews and Andrew Duehren contributed to this article.

