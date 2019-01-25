Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump, Congress Reach Tentative Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 02:00pm EST

By Rebecca Ballhaus, Kristina Peterson and Gordon Lubold

Breaking News...

WASHINGTON -- President Trump and congressional leaders have reached a tentative deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations over border security funding continue, according to congressional aides.

The White House said Mr. Trump would make remarks shortly about the shutdown.

The deal wouldn't provide immediate funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, administration officials said.

It wasn't clear what the framework for border-security discussions in the next three weeks would look like.

The move would amount to at least a temporary concession by Mr. Trump to Democrats, as it would provide no immediate funding for a border wall.

For weeks, Democrats have urged the president to reopen the government while negotiations continue. Republican senators have been talking with increasing urgency in recent days about passing a stopgap spending bill.

The stopgap spending bill would be an extension of border security funding at current levels, which includes $1.3 billion for border security but not expressly for a wall. Mr. Trump would still push for border wall funding in the deal reached after the three weeks are up.

The package was also expected to include a provision officially starting negotiations among House and Senate lawmakers on a full-year bill funding the Homeland Security Department, which oversees the border and has been the biggest sticking point.

The Senate could vote on the measure later Friday, with lawmakers expected to be in town. House lawmakers aren't likely to be in Washington, but if Republicans agree, the chamber could pass it with a voice vote even if most lawmakers are gone.

Vivian Salama and Natalie Andrews contributed to this article.

Write to Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com, Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com and Gordon Lubold at Gordon.Lubold@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15pTrump, Congress Reach Tentative Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks--Update
DJ
02:14pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Welcome DiVal Safety Equipment - New OABA Member Service Provider!
PU
02:13pOil climbs on Venezuelan crisis despite surging U.S. supply
RE
02:13pCENTRAL BANK POLICY TIGHTENING : damned if they do, damned if they don't
RE
02:05pOil climbs on Venezuelan crisis despite surging U.S. supply
RE
02:05pFed Names Stacey Tevlin Lead Economist--Update
DJ
02:03pTAKE FIVE : Time for a break? World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
02:00pTrump, Congress Reach Tentative Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks
DJ
01:59pSeeking thrifty ways to cut pollution, Rotterdam links up with hybrid BMW owners
RE
01:55pTrump Considers Three-Week Spending Bill to Reopen Government--Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.