Trump Considering Agreeing to Sign Three-Week Spending Bill as Early as Friday

01/25/2019 | 01:18pm EST

Breaking News...

President Trump is considering agreeing to sign a three-week stopgap spending bill as early as Friday that would reopen the government while negotiations over border security funding continue, according to administration officials and congressional aides.

The White House is making tentative plans for Mr. Trump to deliver a speech Friday afternoon in the Rose Garden to make the announcement, one of the officials said, which would reopen the government on the 35th day of the partial government shutdown.

The plan under consideration would not provide immediate funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

