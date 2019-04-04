Trump Considering Nominating Herman Cain for Fed Seat--3rd Update

By Alex Leary, Vivian Salama and Julie Bykowicz

WASHINGTON -- President Trump is considering naming Tea Party politician and former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain for a position on the Federal Reserve Board, according to people familiar with his thinking.

Mr. Cain's name has been floated for a position on the board before, but the talks appeared to be more serious this time.

Mr. Trump has been a vocal critic of the Federal Reserve, recently tweeting that he believed the Fed "mistakenly" raised interest rates and implemented "ridiculously timed quantitative tightening."

A nomination would likely subject Mr. Cain to scrutiny of sexual-harassment accusations that first surfaced during his presidential campaign, which ended in 2011. The accusations, denied by Mr. Cain, had resulted in settlements by the National Restaurant Association, where he served for several years as CEO.

Mr. Cain joined the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 1992 and served as the board's chairman from 1995 to 1996. He had earlier served as a director of the Kansas City Fed's Omaha, Neb., branch.

Mr. Cain served as chief executive officer of Godfather's Pizza from 1986 until 1996, before leading the restaurant trade group.

He ran for the GOP presidential nomination for 2012 and served as an economic adviser in the 1996 presidential campaign of former Kansas Sen. Robert Dole.

Mr. Cain was critical of the Fed during and after his presidential campaign. He said the central bank's rate policy "manipulates the dollar" in a 2012 column in The Wall Street Journal. In the article, Mr. Cain advocated a return to the gold standard that the U.S. abandoned in 1971.

"However imperfect a gold standard may be, it remains the best among all alternatives," he wrote. Under the gold standard, "economic growth was stronger, unemployment rates lower, the price level more stable."

Mr. Cain has been involved in Republican politics since his 2012 run for president. In January, he formed a super PAC called America Fighting Back, which says on its website that its sole purpose is to combat negative media coverage of Mr. Trump.

The website calls Mr. Cain "one of the most masterful communicators of our time" and urges Trump supporters "to work together to not allow the lies and misinformation of the leftist onslaught to destroy our great nation."

The super PAC spent almost $20,000 on pro-Trump TV ads this year, including as recently as early last month, according to Federal Election Commission reports. More than half of the $22,000 it has raised so far came from donors giving $200 or less, and its largest donor is Arizona-based Republican strategist Floyd Brown, who gave $10,000.

The seven-seat Fed board has two vacancies. Mr. Trump said last month he would nominate former campaign adviser and Stephen Moore to one of the seats.

