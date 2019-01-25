Trump Considers Three-Week Spending Bill to Reopen Government

By Rebecca Ballhaus, Kristina Peterson and Gordon Lubold

President Trump is weighing a three-week stopgap spending bill, which could be signed as early as Friday, that would reopen the government while negotiations over border security funding continue, according to administration officials and congressional aides.

The White House said Mr. Trump would make remarks at 1:30 p.m. about the shutdown.

The plan under consideration would not provide immediate funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

