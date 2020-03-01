Trump Counts on the Fed To Shore Up Markets, Keeping Up His Pressure Tactics

By Nick Timiraos

President Trump said he is counting on the Federal Reserve to shoulder the government's response to economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus, renewing the pressure campaign he has used against the central bank during previous bouts of market uncertainty.

After the stock markets' worst week since the financial crisis, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled in a statement Friday that the central bank is prepared to cut interest rates to cushion the U.S. economy against the effects of a potential public-health emergency and widening global slowdown.

"Good, it's about time," Mr. Trump said at a White House press conference Saturday, referring to the statement. He urged the Fed to reduce interest rates. "We need a Fed that's going to be a leader."

Mr. Trump said talk of an economic stimulus program from the White House or Congress, such as by cutting taxes for households and individuals, is premature.

"The big thing we are looking for is the Fed to do its job," he told reporters. "I don't think the Democrats are going to approve any tax cuts." The administration would unveil tax-cut proposals toward the end of this year, he said.

A Fed spokeswoman declined to comment Saturday.

Investors had pushed stocks to record highs previously, sloughing off concerns that the coronavirus epidemic in China would drag the global economy into a prolonged slump. That changed last week, as cases spread in South Korea, Iran and Italy, raising the prospect public-health officials would need to shift from containing the virus to mitigating its effects.

The S&P 500 suffered its fastest-ever 10% decline from an all-time high last week and the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis. Yields on the 10-year Treasury note and 30-year bond hit record lows, a sign of investors fleeing risky assets for safe havens and of expectations for lower U.S. growth.

As investors looked for reassurance, Mr. Powell reprised language he used when the central bank adopted an easing bias last June. "The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," Mr. Powell said. "We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

Economists and investors now expect the Fed to cut rates at its next scheduled meeting, March 17-18, if not before then. The Fed's benchmark rate has been in a range between 1.5% and 1.75% since October.

Mr. Trump has made the Fed a regular punching bag when the stock market declines or other potential portents of a recession appear. He called on the Fed to cut rates or criticized its rate policy more than 80 times last year.

Though he reiterated many of those criticisms again Saturday, the context seems more urgent. If the coronavirus sparks a public-health emergency in the U.S., it could chill consumer spending, a key growth driver, and bring to an end the country's longest economic expansion on record.

"It's just conceivable that it could throw the United States into a recession," said Janet Yellen, Mr. Powell's predecessor, at a forum in Michigan last month.

Should a downturn hit, the Fed could quickly find itself with little traditional firepower to support the economy. Interest-rate cuts and other tools conventionally used to shore up confidence wouldn't address the root of the crisis, for example if workers are quarantined and factories are idled. Still, an interest-rate cut could potentially soften the blow to the economy if it bolstered consumer and business confidence.

"We would rather have a vaccine than a rate cut.... But it does not follow from this that the appropriate path of policy under the shock is unchanged," said a recent report from analysts at Evercore ISI.

In a downturn where rates are cut to zero, Fed officials have said they would deploy tools used following the 2008 financial crisis, such as issuing guidance about plans to keep rates low and purchasing assets designed to reduce long-term bond yields. Those tools wouldn't have as big an impact now, many analysts say, because long-term yields have fallen in recent days to record lows.

Some analysts warn that intense partisanship or finger-pointing across the government could harm efforts to instill confidence. "The country would be well served by a focus on the public-health issues. Let the Fed set interest rates," said Mark Spindel, a Washington-based investment manager who co-wrote a book on the Fed's historical relationship with the White House and Congress. The latest attacks on the Fed "smells of an opportunist president that needs someone to blame."

A coronavirus epidemic in the U.S. would put White House economic officials on the front lines of coordinating a governmentwide response.

After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks the Fed took action, first by announcing that its emergency-lending "discount window" was available to banks and later arranging a rare intermeeting rate cut before financial markets reopened after a four-day closure.

But the bulk of the response fell to Congress and the White House. The White House National Economic Council "was in full-time problem-solving mode," said Marc Sumerlin, who was then the deputy director. Among other tasks, he oversaw creating special lanes to speed needed parts across the borders, bringing generators into lower Manhattan to restart financial-market infrastructure and securing legislation to reimburse airlines for lost revenues.

"The coronavirus will be President Trump's first crisis that was not of his own making, and it is an open question as to whether he will be up to the task," said Mr. Sumerlin.

