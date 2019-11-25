Trump, Democrats Spar Over North American Trade Deal

By William Mauldin

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, facing criticism from Republicans for not embracing a renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, said Monday she is awaiting final written commitments from the Trump administration.

"We are within range of a substantially improved agreement for America's workers," the California Democrat said in a statement. "Now, we need to see our progress in writing from the trade representative for final review."

A Trump administration official confirmed Mrs. Pelosi's description of the state of negotiations and said it appears one of the president's priorities is close to advancing. The office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer declined to comment.

Earlier Monday, President Trump said the new agreement, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, was "sitting on Nancy Pelosi's desk."

"She's incapable of moving it," Mr. Trump said. He recently said AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka is influencing Mrs. Pelosi's decisions on USMCA, which would serve as an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, or Nafta.

Mr. Trumka is set to discuss the changes that Democrats have hammered out with the administration in a call with major labor unions on Tuesday, according to a union official.

It isn't clear what course of action Mr. Trumka or other union leaders will recommend. Backers of USMCA hope that the unions won't lobby lawmakers to block it.

Mrs. Pelosi, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal of Massachusetts and other House Democrats have been working with Mr. Lighthizer for months on changes to USMCA to boost the enforcement potential of new labor provisions that are aimed at Mexico.

If a final deal with the administration attracts support from Democrats and Mrs. Pelosi clears the way for a vote, then USMCA could pass Congress in coming weeks or months under so-called fast track legislation. The revisions to USMCA, signed last year, would also need approval in Mexico City and Ottawa.

Congressional passage of the pact would be a victory for Mr. Trump, who campaigned in 2016 with a promise to renegotiate Nafta or withdraw from the 1994 pact.

Many progressive Democrats say the importance of the trade agreement means they have to hold out for changes to labor enforcement, environmental rules and pharmaceutical provisions. Yet if Democrats never allow a vote, then they will likely face criticism during the 2020 election year that they failed to act on a major piece of legislation that has some bipartisan support.

Alex Leary and Andrew Duehren contributed to this article.

