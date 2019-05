"The two leaders discussed a number of bilateral issues, including their shared desire to increase trade, the president's decision to reduce steel tariffs on Turkey from 50% to 25%, Turkey's planned purchase of the S-400 missile defence system, and the opportunity to continue the discussion during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, next month," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Richard Chang)