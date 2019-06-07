Trump, Fed Chief Powell Spoke by Phone on April 11

By Nick Timiraos

President Donald Trump spoke with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell by phone on April 11, according to a disclosure by the central bank on Friday.

Mr. Trump has been a vocal critic of the Fed's decision to raise interest rates last year and beginning in March, the White House called on the central bank to cut its short-term benchmark rate, currently in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

Mr. Powell's public calendar shows the two men spoke for around five minutes at 9 p.m. The call occurred while Mr. Powell was in Leesburg, Va., to address House Democrats at their annual retreat.

Mr. Powell's calendar is released on the first Friday of every month, with a one-month delay.

The two men had previously spoken by phone in an unscheduled call on March 8, and they dined together at the White House on Feb. 4.

