Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump, Fed Chief Powell Spoke by Phone on April 11

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

By Nick Timiraos

President Donald Trump spoke with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell by phone on April 11, according to a disclosure by the central bank on Friday.

Mr. Trump has been a vocal critic of the Fed's decision to raise interest rates last year and beginning in March, the White House called on the central bank to cut its short-term benchmark rate, currently in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

Mr. Powell's public calendar shows the two men spoke for around five minutes at 9 p.m. The call occurred while Mr. Powell was in Leesburg, Va., to address House Democrats at their annual retreat.

Mr. Powell's calendar is released on the first Friday of every month, with a one-month delay.

The two men had previously spoken by phone in an unscheduled call on March 8, and they dined together at the White House on Feb. 4.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pConsumer Credit Rises at Faster Pace in April
DJ
03:14pOil rises nearly 3% as Saudi signals OPEC deal extension, stocks rally
RE
03:09pTrump sees 'good chance' of Mexico migration deal as clock ticks down to tariffs
RE
03:08pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending June 7, 2019
PU
03:05pTrump Sees 'Good Chance' of Migration Deal With Mexico -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:01pIs the U.S. economy about to contract? Three charts say maybe not
RE
02:43pWeak U.S. employment report raises red flag on economy
RE
02:41pWeak U.S. employment report raises red flag on economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Future Dims for Fiat Chrysler, Renault Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are Weakened -- WSJ
5AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About